CAN 2017 : Sénégal : la liste des 23 Lions pour la CAN sans surprise !


Rédigé par leral.net le Vendredi 30 Décembre 2016 à 12:00 | | 0 commentaire(s)|

Gardiens : Abdoulaye Diallo , Khadim Ndiaye , Pape Seydou Ndiaye

Défenseurs : Kara Mbodj , Kalidou Koulibaly , Lamine Gassama , Zargo Touré, Saliou Ciss , Cheikh Mbengue

Milieux : Cheikhou Kouyaté , Cheikh Ndoye, Gana Gueye , Pape Alioune Ndiaye , Kouli Diop ,Momo Diame, Henry Saivet

Attaquants : Sadio Mane , Ismaila sarr , Diao Baldé Keita , Mame Biram Diouf , Moussa Konaté , Famara Diedhiou , Moussa Sow

On note le retour de Moussa Sow , Cheikh Mbengue et Henry Saivet .

Pour le reste il n y a pas de changement.

Thierno Malick Ndiaye

