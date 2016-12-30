CAN 2017 : Sénégal : la liste des 23 Lions pour la CAN sans surprise !

Rédigé par leral.net le Vendredi 30 Décembre 2016 à 12:00

Gardiens : Abdoulaye Diallo , Khadim Ndiaye , Pape Seydou Ndiaye



Défenseurs : Kara Mbodj , Kalidou Koulibaly , Lamine Gassama , Zargo Touré, Saliou Ciss , Cheikh Mbengue



Milieux : Cheikhou Kouyaté , Cheikh Ndoye, Gana Gueye , Pape Alioune Ndiaye , Kouli Diop ,Momo Diame, Henry Saivet



Attaquants : Sadio Mane , Ismaila sarr , Diao Baldé Keita , Mame Biram Diouf , Moussa Konaté , Famara Diedhiou , Moussa Sow



On note le retour de Moussa Sow , Cheikh Mbengue et Henry Saivet .



Pour le reste il n y a pas de changement.



Thierno Malick Ndiaye



