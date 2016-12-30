CAN 2017 : Sénégal : la liste des 23 Lions pour la CAN sans surprise !

Gardiens : Abdoulaye Diallo , Khadim Ndiaye , Pape Seydou Ndiaye
Défenseurs : Kara Mbodj , Kalidou Koulibaly , Lamine Gassama , Zargo Touré, Saliou Ciss , Cheikh Mbengue
Milieux : Cheikhou Kouyaté , Cheikh Ndoye, Gana Gueye , Pape Alioune Ndiaye , Kouli Diop ,Momo Diame, Henry Saivet
Attaquants : Sadio Mane , Ismaila sarr , Diao Baldé Keita , Mame Biram Diouf , Moussa Konaté , Famara Diedhiou , Moussa Sow
On note le retour de Moussa Sow , Cheikh Mbengue et Henry Saivet .
Pour le reste il n y a pas de changement.
Thierno Malick Ndiaye
