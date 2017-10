Potentielle activité terroriste à Dakar jusqu'en décembre 2017 : L'Ambassade des États-Unis à Dakar, conseille aux citoyens américains d'être vigilants dans les hôtels et les stations balnéaires

United States Embassy Dakar, Senegal

Security Message for U.S. Citizens: Increased Security Awareness

October 18, 2017







The U.S. Embassy advises U.S. citizens to be vigilant when visiting establishments and staying at hotels frequented by Westerners due to a credible threat related to potential terrorist activity in Dakar.



U.S. Embassy personnel are not permitted to stay at seaside hotels in Dakar until the first week of December. U.S. citizens should expect to encounter increased levels of security screening while traveling around Dakar.



Review your personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates. Be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security.



