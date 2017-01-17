leral.net | S'informer en temps réel
Réaction de Barrow après le décès de son fils


Rédigé par leral.net le Mardi 17 Janvier 2017 à 11:00 | | 1 commentaire(s)|

«C’est avec une profonde tristesse que nous vous informons de la mort de notre fils âgé de 7 ans, Habib Barrow, après avoir été mordu par un chien hier. Que le Dieu Tout-Puissant veille sur ton âme belle, jeune et douce. Nous t’avons aimé dans la vie et tu resteras éternellement dans nos pensées et nos prières. Le paradis a un plan pour toi, notre fils bien-aimé », a publié le président élu de la Gambie Adama Barrow sur sa page Facebook selon un site sénégalais.

Voici le texte publié en anglais :

« Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.
It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our 7 year old beloved son Habib Barrow, after being bitten by a dog yesterday.May the Almighty God watch over your beautiful,young and gentle soul.We have loved you in life and you shall forever remain in our thoughts and prayers.Heaven has got a plan for you our beloved son ».


