Réaction de Barrow après le décès de son fils

«C’est avec une profonde tristesse que nous vous informons de la mort de notre fils âgé de 7 ans, Habib Barrow, après avoir été mordu par un chien hier. Que le Dieu Tout-Puissant veille sur ton âme belle, jeune et douce. Nous t’avons aimé dans la vie et tu resteras éternellement dans nos pensées et nos prières. Le paradis a un plan pour toi, notre fils bien-aimé », a publié le président élu de la Gambie Adama Barrow sur sa page Facebook selon un site sénégalais.



Voici le texte publié en anglais :



« Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our 7 year old beloved son Habib Barrow, after being bitten by a dog yesterday.May the Almighty God watch over your beautiful,young and gentle soul.We have loved you in life and you shall forever remain in our thoughts and prayers.Heaven has got a plan for you our beloved son ».