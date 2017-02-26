leral.net | S'informer en temps réel
Accueil Politique Sports Télé People Audio

Vidéo: Man United, vainqueur de la coupe de la Ligue anglaise 2017

Manchester United a remporté la Coupe de la Ligue anglaise dimanche à Wembley, en battant le Southampton de Claude Puel (3-2), grâce notamment à un doublé de Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Marouane Fellaini, sur le banc au début du match, est monté en fin de rencontre.


Rédigé par leral.net le Dimanche 26 Février 2017 à 23:19 | | 0 commentaire(s)|

L'entraîneur des Red Devils José Mourinho remporte ainsi son 19e trophée majeur, son premier titre important depuis son arrivée au club cet été.

Le technicien portugais, qui avait décroché le moins glorieux Community Shield en début de saison en battant Leicester, a une nouvelle fois pu compter sur un formidable Ibrahimovic.


Les articles les plus consultés

Caisse d’Avance de la Ville de Dakar. L’arbre qui cache la forêt

Mounass de Dinama Nekh se la coule douce avec son mari Metzo Diatta, regardez

Vidéo: Cinq gros secrets que vous ignorez sur les voitures des Présidents!

Mbathio Ndiaye, que cache son tatouage, zoomez...

Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Sy Al Maktoum, Cheikh Sidy Makhtar Mbacké, Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Niass, trois hommes de Dieu absorbés par la retraite mystique et par le silence magnétique

Pourquoi les SENGHOR de l'an 2000 me haïssent? Et pourquoi leur haine me galvanise?

Accident: Deux morts sur la route de Mbour après la collision entre un camion et un mini-bus

Voilà la présentatrice-vedette de Tam-Tam, Yakham Thiam et la journaliste Midaadi

Daro Thiam de Dinama nekh est devenue une bombe, contemplez...

Les articles les plus commentés de la semaine

Exclusif: Balla Gaye 2 et Boury Bathily se réconcilient

Caisse d’Avance de la Ville de Dakar. L’arbre qui cache la forêt

Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr à Khalifa Sall:"La victimisation ne peut être une échappatoire, les Dakarois exigent la justification de la gestion des Fonds de la caisse d’avance"

Affrontements entre partisans de Khalifa Sall et Me Sidiki Kaba à Tamba, plusieurs blessés enregistrés

Me Malick Sall:"L'opposition n'est même pas prête pour les législatives, encore moins pour la Présidentielle"

People

Vidéo-Abdou Guité SECK- Les coulisses du clip "Ya Woni"

Vidéo-Abdou Guité SECK- Les coulisses du clip "Ya Woni"

Sadiya Guèye, ancien mannequin:"on me payait 5 millions pour une heure de défilé" Sadiya Guèye, ancien mannequin:"on me payait 5 millions pour une heure de défilé"

PHOTOS - En exclusivité la femme de Moustapha Tall, importateur de riz Kiné Touré PHOTOS - En exclusivité la femme de Moustapha Tall, importateur de riz Kiné Touré

Le hip-hop Galsen en scène en France: Le grand bal des rappeurs au Dock Eiffel de Paris Le hip-hop Galsen en scène en France: Le grand bal des rappeurs au Dock Eiffel de Paris

Baptême du bébé de Maya Diagne, épouse Ahmed Khalifa Niasse, les images exclusives Baptême du bébé de Maya Diagne, épouse Ahmed Khalifa Niasse, les images exclusives

Photos People

Les artistes Mao Sidibé et Mustapha Naham à l'Institut Français de Saint-Louis

Les artistes Mao Sidibé et Mustapha Naham à l'Institut Français de Saint-Louis

Mounass de Dinama Nekh se la coule douce avec son mari Metzo Diatta, regardez Mounass de Dinama Nekh se la coule douce avec son mari Metzo Diatta, regardez

Daro Thiam de Dinama nekh est devenue une bombe, contemplez... Daro Thiam de Dinama nekh est devenue une bombe, contemplez...

Mbathio Ndiaye, que cache son tatouage, zoomez... Mbathio Ndiaye, que cache son tatouage, zoomez...

Aïcha Diouf de la 2STV en 86 clichés en robe et grand boubou, une vraie égérie de mode, impressionnant, Aïcha Diouf de la 2STV en 86 clichés en robe et grand boubou, une vraie égérie de mode, impressionnant,

Hebergeur d'image