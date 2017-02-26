Vidéo: Man United, vainqueur de la coupe de la Ligue anglaise 2017

L'entraîneur des Red Devils José Mourinho remporte ainsi son 19e trophée majeur, son premier titre important depuis son arrivée au club cet été.
Le technicien portugais, qui avait décroché le moins glorieux Community Shield en début de saison en battant Leicester, a une nouvelle fois pu compter sur un formidable Ibrahimovic.
