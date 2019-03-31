 a
Abdou Karim Gueye qui s'en prenait à la Première Dame Marieme Faye, Xuman, Iran Ndao... démasqué

Rédigé par leral.net le Dimanche 31 Mars 2019 à 20:33

Tel est pris qui croyait prendre. L'activiste, donneur de leçons sur YouTube , a été démasqué. En effet, dakarposte publie in extenso afin que nul n'en ignore cet audio que nous avons reçu d'une dame répondant au nom de M. S. Écoutez les graves révélations de cette dame vivant en France sur celui qui se fait surnommer Khroum Khak


<iframe frameborder="0" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x752dkt" allowfullscreen allow="autoplay"></iframe>


<iframe frameborder="0" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x752dkr" allowfullscreen allow="autoplay"></iframe>


<iframe frameborder="0" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x752dks" allowfullscreen allow="autoplay"></iframe>


<iframe frameborder="0" width="480" height="270" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x752dkq" allowfullscreen allow="autoplay"></iframe>

Source ; DakarPoste.com



