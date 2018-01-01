A la rencontre de Marième Soda Ndiaye : La voix de la Jeunesse sénégalaise redéfinissant l'engagement social et environnemental Portrait.



Marieme Soda NDIAYE, née le 25 janvier 1992 à Dakar, est une figure emblématique de la jeunesse sénégalaise, surnommée "la voix des Jeunes". Agée de 32 ans, elle est une géographe spécialisée dans la santé, l'environnement et le développement durable. Actuellement en sixième année d'études au British Senegalese Institute, Marieme est également lauréate de la bourse Mandela Washington Fellowship 2023, spécialisée en Gestion Publique à l'Université de Minnesota.

Elle a été la plus jeune députée du Sénégal, de 2019 à 2022 et occupe actuellement, le poste de Directrice Exécutive de REVOCAP (Réseau des Volontaires Communautaires en Appui au Personnel de Santé). REVOCAP rassemble une communauté de 400 volontaires œuvrant dans le domaine de la santé publique au Sénégal, regroupant divers profils tels que des professeurs agrégés, des médecins, des épidémiologistes, des leaders communautaires, des géographes, des sociologues, des spécialistes en santé publique, entre autres.



Avant son mandat parlementaire, Marième a occupé le poste de responsable du programme jeunesse et leadership à l'Observatoire de suivi des indicateurs économiques en Afrique (OSIDEA). Cette organisation promeut l'évaluation de la gouvernance des politiques publiques et agit comme une plateforme pour la collecte de données économiques, le partage d'informations et le conseil politique.



Elle a également été déléguée jeune pour l'Afrique et le Moyen-Orient, au Conseil mondial de l'Eau ,de 2018 à 2022. Son rôle comprenait la participation aux réunions du Conseil des gouverneurs, la mobilisation des réseaux de jeunes et la préparation du 9e Forum mondial de l'Eau à Dakar, en mars 2022. Marième est également membre de l'Association des Jeunes Professionnels de l'Eau et de l'Assainissement du Sénégal.



Marième est une militante de longue date pour la justice sociale, avec plus de dix ans d'expérience dans l'engagement civique et la formulation des politiques publiques en faveur de la jeunesse. Elle lutte activement contre toutes les formes d'injustice et d'inégalité sociale au Sénégal et promeut une gouvernance démocratique, transparente et responsable des ressources publiques, ainsi que la participation des jeunes aux processus décisionnels.



Profile of Marieme Soda NDIAYE



Marieme Soda Ndiaye, born on January 25, 1992 in Dakar, is a prominent figure in Senegal's youth, affectionately dubbed "the voice of the youth". At 32 years old, she is a geographer specializing in health, environment, and sustainable development. Currently in her sixth year of studies at the British Senegalese Institute, Marieme is also a Mandela Washington Fellowship 2023 scholar, majoring in Public Management at the University of Minnesota.



She served as the youngest Member of Parliament in Senegal from 2019 to 2022 and currently holds the position of Executive Director of REVOCAP (Community Volunteers Network Supporting Healthcare Personnel). REVOCAP brings together a community of 400 volunteers working in public health in Senegal, with various profiles including professors, doctors, epidemiologists, community leaders, geographers, sociologists, public health specialists, among others.



Before her parliamentary tenure, Marieme worked as the Youth and Leadership Program Manager at the Observatory for Monitoring Economic Indicators in Africa (OSIDEA). This organization promotes the evaluation of public policy governance and serves as a platform for economic data collection, information sharing, and policy advice.



She also served as the Youth Delegate for Africa and the Middle East at the World Water Council from 2018 to 2022. Her responsibilities included participating in meetings of the Council of Governors, mobilizing youth networks, and preparing for the 9th World Water Forum held in Dakar in March 2022. Marieme is also a member of the Association of Young Professionals in Water and Sanitation in Senegal.



Marieme has been a dedicated advocate for social justice for over ten years, actively engaged in civic participation and policy formulation in favor of youth. She fights against all forms of social injustice and inequality in Senegal and promotes democratic, transparent, and accountable governance of public resources, as well as youth participation in decision-making processes.

