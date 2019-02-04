télécharger notre app

Photos : la parade de Ousmane Sonko dans les rues de Dakar

Senegalese opposition MP and presidential candidate, Ousmane Sonko, gestures as he launches his campaign for the upcoming presidential election on February 3, 2019, in the district of Ngor in Dakar. - Ousmane Sonko, a rising opposition MP and the president of the Pastef (Patriotes du Senegal pour le Travail, l'Ethique et la Fraternite) party, will be candidate for the first round of the upcoming Senegalese presidential election on February 24, 2019. The 44-year-old former tax inspector was elected for the first time to the National Assembly of Senegal in 2017. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)
Lire la suite

