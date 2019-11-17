UN PARTENAIRE DE CHOIX ET DE TAILLE POUR LES BOULANGERS FNBS : LE MINISTRE DU COMMERCE ET DES PME MAGNIFIE EUROGERM Rédigé par leral.net le Mercredi 4 Décembre 2019 à 10:54 | | 0 commentaire(s)| Le ministre du Commerce et des PME Aminata Assome DIATTA a présidé la cérémonie de signature du protocole d’accord entre Eurogerm dirigé par Amadou SECK et la FNBS de Amadou GAYE, à ISBP -Institut Sénégalais de Boulangerie Pâtisserie.



Cet institut dont Amadou SECK est le Président Directeur Général a refusé du monde avec la présence de tous les représentants FNBS des régions du Sénégal.

Une cérémonie riche ou le ministre a magnifié ce partenariat qui entre en droite ligne de la feuille de route que son département a élaboré pour favoriser un retour à l'équilibre dans ce secteur hautement stratégique.
Le ministre a demandé aux signataires de confectionner rapidement les dossiers en collaboration avec le Bureau de Mise à Niveau BMN. La Délégation à l'Entreprenariat Rapide DER attend impatiemment les dossiers pour des financements estimés à plusieurs milliards.

Elle a félicité le Directeur Général d'Eurogerm pour son engagement constant en faveur de l'essor de la filière boulangère, également la FNBS qui œuvre inlassablement pour le dynamisme et la profitabilité du secteur.
Amadou GAYE de la FNBS s'est réjoui de ce partenariat qui devra se concrétiser rapidement au grand dam des boulangers qui sont dans un état de comateux. Il salue l’issue heureuse de cette concertation entre tous les professionnels du secteur qui a duré Neuf mois.<br style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px;" /> Selon lui, l’état a le devoir d’aider les entreprises et créer des champions nationaux. Nous allons vers la mise en œuvre d'un marché continental, dit-il, appelé ZLECAF, qui présente des atouts certains avec 1.2 Milliard de consommateurs.
On annonce la signature très prochaine du décret sur la réglementation par le président de la République, après son passage en conseil des ministres. 