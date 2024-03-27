Félicitations au nouveau président : Après Macron, l’ambassade anglais du Royaume Uni s’essaie en mode Wolof Message suivi de sa traduction en anglais, l’ambassade du Royaume a aussi adressé ses félicitations au nouveau président. Ainsi après le président français, Emmanuel Macron, c’est l’ambassadeur du Royaume uni de la Grande Bretagne qui aussi a posté son tweet en mode Wolof. Voici son message adressé au peuple sénégalais, magnifiant notre démocratie et au nouveau élu Bassirou Diomaye Faye





Rédigé par leral.net le Mercredi 27 Mars 2024 à 10:42 | | 0 commentaire(s)|

Senegal won na àdduna bi dooley démocratie wam. Ci turu nguur Royaume-Uni, ma ngi ndokeel @DiomayeFaye ci ndam li. Bu ñu ko dëggalé, ñu ngi mgi am mbecté and liguey ak mom ngir gënë dëgëral digante



Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP @Andrewmitch....



Senegal has showed the world the strength & vibrancy of its democracy. On behalf of the UK government, I congratulate presumptive President @DiomayeFaye on his victory.



When officially confirmed, we look forward to working w...



