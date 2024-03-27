Félicitations au nouveau président : Après Macron, l’ambassadeur du Royaume-Uni s’essaie en mode wolof

Senegal won na àdduna bi dooley démocratie wam. Ci turu nguur Royaume-Uni, ma ngi ndokeel @DiomayeFaye ci ndam li. Bu ñu ko dëggalé, ñu ngi mgi am mbecté and liguey ak mom, ngir gënë dëgëral digante.
Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP @Andrewmitch....
Senegal has showed the world the strength & vibrancy of its democracy. On behalf of the UK government, I congratulate presumptive President @DiomayeFaye on his victory.
Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP @Andrewmitch....
Senegal has showed the world the strength & vibrancy of its democracy. On behalf of the UK government, I congratulate presumptive President @DiomayeFaye on his victory.