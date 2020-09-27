leral.net | S'informer en temps réel

Guédiawaye: Bureaux 4, 6, 2 et 15: Ahmed Aïdara malmène le maire sortant, Aliou sortant


Dimanche 23 Janvier 2022

Guédiawaye: Bureaux 4, 6, 2 et 15: Ahmed Aïdara malmène le maire sortant, Aliou sortant
Ecole Z Unité Bureau 4

BBY 81
YAW 132
Nombre de votants: 246

Bureau 2 Adolphe Diagne

BBY 103

YAW A 107

Bulletins nuls 2
Votants 237

LSLL Bureau 6

YAW 94

BBY 79

GSB 17

Wallou 12

Bountou Bi 6

And Liguey 3

Bureau 15 Commune

YAW 49

BBY 29

Ville

YAW 83

BBY 39

Ecole 13 bureau 2

Ahmed Aïdara gagne 48 vs 40 Aliou Sall

Mr Ndao B
