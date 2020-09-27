Guédiawaye: Bureaux 4, 6, 2 et 15: Ahmed Aïdara malmène le maire sortant, Aliou sortant

Ecole Z Unité Bureau 4
BBY 81
YAW 132
Nombre de votants: 246
Bureau 2 Adolphe Diagne
BBY 103
YAW A 107
Bulletins nuls 2
Votants 237
LSLL Bureau 6
YAW 94
BBY 79
GSB 17
Wallou 12
Bountou Bi 6
And Liguey 3
Bureau 15 Commune
YAW 49
BBY 29
Ville
YAW 83
BBY 39
Ecole 13 bureau 2
Ahmed Aïdara gagne 48 vs 40 Aliou Sall
BBY 81
YAW 132
Nombre de votants: 246
Bureau 2 Adolphe Diagne
BBY 103
YAW A 107
Bulletins nuls 2
Votants 237
LSLL Bureau 6
YAW 94
BBY 79
GSB 17
Wallou 12
Bountou Bi 6
And Liguey 3
Bureau 15 Commune
YAW 49
BBY 29
Ville
YAW 83
BBY 39
Ecole 13 bureau 2
Ahmed Aïdara gagne 48 vs 40 Aliou Sall