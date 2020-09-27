Guédiawaye: Bureaux 4, 6, 2 et 15: Ahmed Aïdara malmène le maire sortant, Aliou sortant

Ecole Z Unité Bureau 4



BBY 81

YAW 132

Nombre de votants: 246



Bureau 2 Adolphe Diagne



BBY 103



YAW A 107



Bulletins nuls 2

Votants 237



LSLL Bureau 6



YAW 94



BBY 79



GSB 17



Wallou 12



Bountou Bi 6



And Liguey 3



Bureau 15 Commune



YAW 49



BBY 29



Ville



YAW 83



BBY 39



Ecole 13 bureau 2



Ahmed Aïdara gagne 48 vs 40 Aliou Sall

