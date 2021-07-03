Lauréats sur près de 3000 candidats: Voici les 100 jeunes leaders de la French-African Foundation Mercredi soir, dans une cérémonie retransmise en live sur les réseaux sociaux, la French-African Foundation a révélé sa promotion Young Leaders 2021. C’est après une campagne d’un mois et demi que 100 lauréats ont été choisis parmi près de 3000 candidats Africains et Français, âgés entre 28 et 40 ans. Cette promotion, paritaire et d’une grande diversité de profils, œuvrera à la modernisation des relations entre la France et le continent africain.

Animée par la journaliste de RFI Diarra Ndiaye, la cérémonie a réuni une centaine de personnalités politiques, diplomatiques, économiques, médiatiques, sportives et culturelles.



Parmi elles, d’illustres représentants des partenaires de la French-African Foundation, tels que Bertrand Walckenaer, directeur délégué de l’AFD, Thierry Déau, PDG de Meridiam, Philippe Lacoste, directeur du développement durable pour le ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères, Cécile Carlier, responsable RSE/Impact Afrique pour Duval Group.



Plusieurs membres du comité de sélection, qui ont participé à la sélection des 100 lauréats, étaient également présents comme Hassanein Hiridjee, PDG d’Axian Group, Laureen Kouassi-Olsson, fondatrice de Birimian Ventures ou François Hurstel, PDG de Concerto. Edem Kokou Tengué, ministre togolais de l’Économie maritime et Young Leader 2017, était également présent, en visioconférence depuis Lomé, pour encourager la nouvelle promotion.



Le discours de clôture est revenu à l’ambassadeur du Sénégal en France, SEM El Hadji Magatte Sèye, qui est revenu sur le parrainage de cette promotion 2021 par le Président Macky Sall et le Président Emmanuel Macron.



Annulée l’an passé en raison de la situation sanitaire, le programme Young Leaders a pour but d’identifier, de rassembler et de valoriser les talents les plus prometteurs sur la scène franco-africaine, afin de les faire travailler ensemble sur des projets tournés vers l’impact et la résilience.



Il offre la possibilité à ses lauréats de participer à deux séminaires, en France et au Sénégal, pour développer leur leadership, échanger avec des hauts dirigeants du secteur public et du secteur privé, et proposer, ensemble, une réflexion sur des thématiques-clés. « Ce programme, dont j’ai bénéficié en 2017, m’a beaucoup apporté et m’a donné une ouverture. J’ai acquis des compétences fonctionnelles à travers des séances de média-training, tout en approfondissant mes connaissances des relations franco-africaines », a rappelé le Ministre Tengué dans son allocution.



Un programme 2021 qui se distingue par sa diversité



Comme la promotion 2021 a triplé son effectif, elle réussit à rassembler de très divers secteurs. On retrouve des lauréats venus de 25 pays africains, 78 profils viennent d’Afrique francophone (ndr : 65 lauréats sont des nationaux et 35, des binationaux). Le Nigéria, le Bénin et le Sénégal sont majoritairement représentés avec respectivement 9, 7 et 6 lauréats.



En matière de secteurs représentés, les services financiers comptent 14 lauréats, les médias et le divertissement une douzaine, les services aux entreprises tout comme la sphère gouvernementale une dizaine. Les groupes internationaux comme Orange, Lactalis, Deloitte, Suez, Canal+ International ou la Bank of Africa étaient bien représentés, mais les startups, les dirigeants publics, les artistes et les sportifs, n’ont également pas été oubliés.



« Au-delà de l’effectif qui a été multiplié par 3, la sélection Young Leaders 2021 est une promotion impressionnante de par son enthousiasme et son niveau d’engagement pour faire émerger des solutions nouvelles à l’échelle locale, nationale et internationale. C’est de cette énergie transformatrice dont nos sociétés françaises et africaines ont besoin. La French-African Foundation au travers du programme est le catalyseur de cette énergie », souligne Khaled Igue, Co-président de la French-African Foundation.



Résolument tourné vers des profils impactants et désireux d’apporter leurs pierres au renouveau des relations entre l’Afrique et la France, cette promotion aura la chance d’être portée par des partenaires qui sauront les appuyer au meilleur de leur capacité (l’Agence française de développement (AFD), le ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires Étrangères, le Groupe Duval, le fonds Meridiam, la Société Générale, Axian Group, l’Essec, Egon Zehnder, Concerto). « Le développement personnel des Young Leaders contribue également au développement collectif de la promotion. Un développement dont la France, l’Europe et l’Afrique ont besoin », a déclaré dans ce sens Thierry Deau, PDG de Méridiam Business Services.







Liste des 100 jeunes leaders Business Services



1. Rwanda : Arlette Hirwa – Country Manager – Guinea Conakry for Ag Partners PublicisGroup

2. Senegal / France : Bamba Lo – Founder & CEO of PAPS

3. France : Barbara Copelovici – Director of Entrepreneurship Anheuser-Busch InBev

4. France : Caroline Frontigny – Co-founder, president and chief business development officer of upOwa

5. France : Corinne Amori Brunet – Director of Strategy and Development at Novethic, Groupe Caisse des Dépôts.

6. Madagascar : Diana Valérie Ranaivoson – CSR Manager Orange

7. France : Diane Le Goff – Global Leadership and Entrepreneurship Program for Schneider Electric

8. France : Emilie Wilson – Regional Project Director for Africa Oxford Business Group

9. Ivory Coast Franck Kié – President & Founder of CIberObs & CGI (cybersecurity consultant)

10. France : Frédéric Morel-Barbier – Director of Tilder’s cabinet & Director of Trucy’s cabinet

11. Ivory Coast : Hafou Touré Samb – Founder and CEO of HTS Partners

12. Senegal : Hélène Diouf, Founder and CEO of Sisters of Afrika

13. France : Iban Olçomendy, CEO of Fleeti

14. Rwanda : Irenee Kamanzi, CEO of Agrismart

15. Senegal / Canada : Isseu Diop-Sakho – CEO of Patria, MBURU network

16. Nigeria : Kolawole Osinowo – Head of Key Account Management for Jumia Group

17. France / Guinea : Lancine Koulibaly : Co-founder and CEO of Umoja Shoes

18. France / Morocco : Mohamed Nadah, Director of Business Development and Strategy for SUEZ

19. Nigeria / France : Nche Wadike – Cofounder and partner of Inseed.vc and Director of Operations at Victory Farms

20. France : Nelly Berthelot – Consulting manager, specialist in partnerships with international donors, for Deloitte (Francophone Africa)

21.Senegal / France : Nicolas Simel Ndiaye – Senior Manager, Private Sector Development Specialist for Deloitte Africa

22. France : Samir Abdelkrim – Founder and CEO at StartupBRICS, Founder of the Africa-Europe Innovation Summit EMERGING Valley, Tech columnist and author of the book « StartupLions, at the Heart of the African Tech »

23. France : Sophie Buisset – Sales Manager S&D solution for Riaktr

24. Rwanda : Tadhim Uwizeye – Founder and CEO of Olado Business Group Itd

25. Senegal : Taslim Ngom – Principal Advisor of Eleis & CEO of SERTEM Group

26. France : Thierry Lacroix – Africa Director of onepoint

27. Nigeria : Victor Boyle-Komolafe – Founder & CEO of GIVO

28. Mauritania : Zeinebou Abdeljelil – President of Hadina RIMTIC

29. France / Central African Republic : Clarence Kopogo, independent cheffe

30. Cameroon / France : Diane Audrey Ngako, CEO of Omenkart, CEO Douala Art Fair and “Visiter l’Afrique”

31. Gabon : Samantha Biffot – Productor for Princesse M Productions and On est ensemble Productions

32.Burundi : Samantha Mbonabuca Inarukundo – Founder and Director of TwoFiveSeven Art

Education

33. Gabon : Cynthia Ogouma Aworet – Secretary General at Junior Achievement

34. France / Mali : Djénéba Gory – “Gender and Human Development” Consultant at World Bank + co founder and COO of Suadela

35. France : Dorine Lebreton- Director of l’Alliance française Amsterdam

36. Kenya : Judith Oloo – Lecturer and Head of the Department of Public Law at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

37. Benin / France : Pierrick Chabi – CEO of Wakatoon

38. Djibouti : Samatar Adbi Osman – Founder and CEO of Centre de Technologie et de l’Innovation pour le Développement (CTID)





Financial Services

39.Morocco:AbderrahmanElAndaloussi- DeputyDirectorofStrategyfortheBank Of Africa Group.

40. Benin : Albéric Patinvoh – Managing director Willis Towers Watson (Abidjan)

41. France : Alexis Bonal – Investment Director at Meridiam

42. Kenya : Angela Ochumba – Senior Counsel, Global and Commercial Banking, Africa and Middle East for Middle East for Standard Chartered BankMiddle East for Standard Chartered Bank

43. France / Cameroon : Anne-Catherine Tchokonté – Head of Diversification of Mobile Financial Services pour Orange Middle-East & Africa

44. Zimbabwe : Gerald Chirinda – Founder & CEO Future Africa Forum et de Youth Combating NTDs

45.Benin : Hubert Evariste Vieyra – Senior Portfolio Manager of the French Development Agency

46. France / Guinea : Mimi Diaby – Corporate Relationship Manager for la Société Générale.

47. Nasreen Ali Mohamed, Founder & CEO of Afrikapu Limited

48. Pierre Fauvet, CEO of Creadev Africa

49. Quentin Sauzay, Director of SouthBridge

50. Morocco : Younes Molato, CEO of Mediterranean Corporate Finance

Health

51. France: Arnaud Pourredon, Co-founder & CEO of Meditech

52. Egypte: Iman Wanis, Program Manager at Institut Pasteur

53. Cameroon: Laure Beyala, E-health expert at HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé) & founder of e-santé expertise platform





Legal Services



54. France: Aïssa Ndiaye, Notary at Alliance Notaires Elysée François 1er

55. France / Tunisie : Mahdi Mosbah – MENA Legal Manager for Lactalis

56.France:Sonia Mavouna – Partner at Mavouna Avocat & founder of African legal factory.





Media & Entertainment



57. Rwanda : Aimé Abizera – Sales Director at Canal International

58. France : Aïssatou Konaté – TV host and founder of Heaventrip and iReservos

59. France / Nigeria : Bridget Ugwe – Chief Editor for Euronews

60. Nigeria : Chidi Nwaogu – Co-founder & CEO of Publiseer

61. France : Gloria Fataki – CEO of Trace Congo and board member of UN Women France

62. France : Grace Loubassou – Head of Institutional Relations and Social Projects for CANAL+ International

63. France / Mali : Haby Niakaté – Journalist, Chief editor of Brut Africa.

64.France : Isabelle Lallemand – Marketing Director Asia & Africa for Canal + International

65. Kenya : Peter Bwire – Founder & CEO of Dots Village Limited

66. Benin : Prudence Ogatcha – CEO of Globbr Co.Foundry.

67. Mauritania / Senegal / France : Raky Touré – Marketing manager Africa for TV5 Monde.

68. Nigeria : Uche Pedro – Founder & CEO of BellaNaija

69. Cameroon : Brice-Albin Yamedzeu : Founder and General manager of Y Prod.



Non-Profit



70. France : Benjamin Boutin – President of Francophonie Sans Frontières

71. France / USA : Catherine Dubreuil – Director of Development SOS SAHEL

72. Nigeria : Chidi Koldsweat – Founder & CEO of Donors for Africa Foundation.

73. Burundi : Christian Nibasumba – Country representative for Trade Mark East Africa.

74. Burkina Faso / France : Djoari Ouoba – Co-founder and president of BurkinAction.

75. Nigeria : Michael Sunbola – Founder and president at Lagos Food Bank Initiative and managing partner at Pundit Barristers and Solicitors.

76. France / Mali : Moussa Camara – Founder and president of the Determined

77. France / Argentine : Thomas Sberna – Regional Coordinator – Coastal and Ocean Resilience – Eastern and Southern Africa and Western Indian Ocean Region of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

78. Mauritius / France : Virginie Lauret – Program Director for Cap Business Indian Ocean (Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Indian Ocean)





Public Affairs



79. France / Mali : Aminata Wane Sissoko – Chief of staff of a French MP and parliamentary assistant at the French National Assembly.

80. Kenya : Caren Otieno – Director of Communications for the County Government of Kisumu.

81. France : Claude-Henry Dinand – Advisor on Migration and Humanitarian Affairs to the Permanent Representation of France Geneva.

82. Egypt : Dina Khalil – Senior Program Officer for AFD and Gender Specialist

83. Ivory Coast : Djedou Claude Michel Koua – Economist at the French Embassy

84. France : Eva Bernard – Senior Advisor, Gender, Green Economy and Climate Action for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

85. France /Romania: Jean Constantinesco – Founder of AU-EU Youth Hub (EU Delegation to the African Union)

86. France: Jules Porte – Macroeconomist, Country risk economist AFD

87. Liberia: Kanio Gbala – Interim Executive Chairman of the Liberia Anticorruption Commission (LACC)

88. France / Benin : Maryse Lokossou (photo de couverture) – Director of Cabinet of the President of BOAD

89. France / Morocco : Selma Bennis – Director of Economic Impetus and Territorial Offer of the Regional Investment Center Casablanca Settat (Ministry of the Interior)

90. UK / Nigeria : Tolu Ogunlesi – Special Assistant to the President, for Digital and New Media for the Government of the Federal Public Republic of Nigeria Interim Executive Chairman of the Liberia Anticorruption Commission (LACC)





Sport



91. Benin : Ahmed Taofik – CEO / Founder of ONE ST (sustainable clothing brand) and Founder of Enfants du Benin Debout (Non profit focus in Sport, Education, and Culture)

92. France / Gabon : Boris Rendambo – CEO of Ozamba Sports

93. Senegal : Fatou Niane Diouck – Professional Volleyball Player, Venelles Pays D’Aix Volleyball

94. Togo : Jean-Luc Agboyibo – New Business Development for Basketball Africa League (BAL) / NBA

95. DRC : Junior Mutumene – Founder of Ndembo Sarlu League

96. Cameroon : Maureen Rosita Ojong Ebob Besong – Program Director for Sports For Education & Economic Development (SEED)

97. Madagascar : Mirado Rakotoharimalala – Secretary General CFEM (Orange ProLeague)

98. France / DRC : Nganguyousuf Mulumbu – Professional soccer player Kilmarnock Football Club (Scottish Premier League)

99. France : Yanis Idrissi – Project Manager for International and Public Affairs of the French Football Federation Soccer

100. Chad : Yolam Anderson-Golhor – Assistant to the President of the Basketball Africa League



