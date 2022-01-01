Leral.net | S'informer en temps réel

Ligue des champions: Le tirage complet des phases de poules avec le choc Barça-Bayern

A Istanbul, l’UEFA vient de procéder ce jeudi au tirage au sort des phases de poules de la Ligue des champions. Un tirage qui va offrir aux fans de foot des chocs alléchants notamment dans le groupe C, où il y aura le Bayern Munich, le FC Barcelone et l’Inter Milan.


Groupe A : Ajax, Liverpool, Naples, Rangers

Groupe B : Porto, Atletico, Leverkusen, Bruges

Groupe C : Bayern, Barcelone, Inter, Viktoria Plzen

Groupe D : Tottenham, Francfort, Sporting, Marseille

Groupe E : Milan, Chelsea, Salzbourg, Dinamo Zagreb

Groupe F : Real Madrid, Leipzig, Celtic, Shakhtior

Groupe G : Man City, Séville, Dortmund, Copenhague

Groupe H : PSG, Juve, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa


