Ligue des champions: Le tirage complet des phases de poules avec le choc Barça-Bayern

Groupe A : Ajax, Liverpool, Naples, Rangers
Groupe B : Porto, Atletico, Leverkusen, Bruges
Groupe C : Bayern, Barcelone, Inter, Viktoria Plzen
Groupe D : Tottenham, Francfort, Sporting, Marseille
Groupe E : Milan, Chelsea, Salzbourg, Dinamo Zagreb
Groupe F : Real Madrid, Leipzig, Celtic, Shakhtior
Groupe G : Man City, Séville, Dortmund, Copenhague
Groupe H : PSG, Juve, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa
Groupe B : Porto, Atletico, Leverkusen, Bruges
Groupe C : Bayern, Barcelone, Inter, Viktoria Plzen
Groupe D : Tottenham, Francfort, Sporting, Marseille
Groupe E : Milan, Chelsea, Salzbourg, Dinamo Zagreb
Groupe F : Real Madrid, Leipzig, Celtic, Shakhtior
Groupe G : Man City, Séville, Dortmund, Copenhague
Groupe H : PSG, Juve, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa