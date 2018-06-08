Leral.net | S'informer en temps réel
Malika, the wife of Assane Diouf, sends a message to the First Lady, Marième Faye Sall

Rédigé par leral.net le Vendredi 8 Juin 2018 à 13:38

Malika, the wife of the famous senegalese facebook’s activist, Assane Diouf who is in jail has sent a message to the first lady, Marième Faye Sall to help his husband to get out prison.





