Nouveau litige pétrolier pour le Sénégal: African Petroleum attaque l’Etat au CIRDI à propos de la licence cédée à Total

ICSID Arbitrator/Conciliator
- PERSONAL DETAILS
- Dr. Laurent Lévy
- Lévy Kaufmann-Kohler,
3-5, rue du Conseil-Général, PO Box 552,
Geneva 4 CH-1211,
- DOB : Mar 01, 1948
- Nationality : Brazilian , Swiss
- Mobile :
- Work : +41 22 809 6200
- Mail : [laurent.levy@lk-k.com]mail:laurent.levy@lk-k.com
- Website : [http://www.lk-k.com/]urlblank:http://www.lk-k.com/
LANGUAGE(S)
- English
- French
ICSID PANEL DESIGNATION
|Designation/Role
|Designated By
|Designation Date
|-
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
|Name Of Company / Organization
|City
|Job Title
|Date
|School of Law, Queen Mary University
|London
|Visiting professor
|2007 - Present
|Lévy Kaufmann-Kohler
|Geneva
|Founding partner
|01/01/2008 - Present
|Schellenberg Wittmer
|Geneva
|Founding partner
|2000 - 2007
|Brunschwig Wittmer
|Geneva
|Partner
|1990 - 2000
EDUCATION AND PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
|Institution
|City
|Degree/Qualification
|Date
|University of Paris
|Paris
|Doctorate
|1979
|University of Geneva
|Geneva
|Law Degree
|1972
|University of Paris
|Paris
|Law Degree
|1970
EXPERIENCE IN ICSID PROCEEDINGS
|Case Name
|Type
|Role (Appt'd by)
|African Petroleum Senegal Limited v. Republic of Senegal (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/24)
|Arbitration
|Co-Arbitrator (Parties)
|Ipek Investment Limited v. Republic of Turkey (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/18)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|Ortiz Construcciones y Proyectos S.A. v. People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/1)
|Arbitration
|President (co-arbitrators)
|Caratube International Oil Company LLP and Devincci Salah Hourani v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/13)
|Arbitration
|President (parties)
|Federal Elektrik Yatırım ve Ticaret A.Ş. and others v. Republic of Uzbekistan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/9)
|Arbitration
|President (parties)
|Société Civile Immobilière de Gaëta v. Republic of Guinea (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/36)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|Crystallex International Corporation v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (ICSID Case No. ARB(AF)/11/2)
|Arbitration
|President (parties)
|Saba Fakes v. Republic of Turkey (ICSID Case No. ARB/07/20)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|Europe Cement Investment and Trade S.A. v. Republic of Turkey (ICSID Case No. ARB(AF)/07/2)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|Ioan Micula, Viorel Micula and others v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/05/20)
|Arbitration
|President (Chairman)
|Parkerings-Compagniet AS v. Republic of Lithuania (ICSID Case No. ARB/05/8)
|Arbitration
|President (parties)
PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIP
- Vice President, ICC Arbitration Court
- Former member and Vice President, London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)
- Council member, ICC Institute of World Business Law
- Former member, Arbitration Committee of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIG)
- Correspondent for French-speaking Switzerland), Institut pour l’arbitrage international (IAI)
- Comité français de l’arbitrage
- Association Suisse de l’arbitrage (ASA)
- The International Arbitration Club
- Milan Club of Arbitrators, Institute for Transnational Arbitration
PUBLICATIONS
-
- L’interprétation arbitrale, co-author with Fabrice Robert-Tissot in: Revue de l’Arbitrage, Comité Français de l’Arbitrage, Paris, 2013 – N°4, pp. 861-952. Third-party funding, Disclosure, joinder and impact on arbitral proceedings, co-author with Régis Bonnan, in: Third-party Funding in International Arbitration, ICC Institute of World Business Law, Dossier X, Dossiers of the Institute series, International Chamber of Commerce, Paris, 2013, pp. 78-94. The Chairman's Role in the Arbitral Tribunal's Dynamics, in: Players' Interaction in International Arbitration, ICC Institute of World Business Law, Dossier IX, Dossiers of the Institute series, International Chamber of Commerce, Paris, 2012, pp. 67-85. Is Arbitration only as Good as the Arbitrator? Status, Powers and the Role of the Arbitrator, Co-editor with Yves Derains, Paris, 2011. Liber Amicorum Serge Lazareff, Co-editor with Yves Derains, Paris, 2011. Arbitration and Bankruptcy: Bankruptcy of Arbitration?, Dispute Resolution International, May 2011, pp. 103-112. The Survival of the Arbitration Agreement and Arbitration Proceedings in Cases of Cross-Border Insolvency: An Analysis from the Swiss Perspective, Co-author with Gabrielle Kaufmann-Kohler and Sabina Sacco, Les Cahiers de l'Arbitrage/The Paris Journal of International Arbitration 2010, pp. 371-390. Transgression of the Arbitrators’ Authority: Article V(1)(c) of the New York Convention, co-author with Mercédeh Azeredo da Silveira, in: Emmanuel Gaillard and Domenico Di Pietro (Eds), Enforcement of Arbitration Agreements and International Arbitral Awards – The New York Convention in Practice, London 2008, pp. 639-678. Recent Swiss Developments on Exclusion Agreements, in Stockholm International Arbitration Review, Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, 2008:3, pp. 67-82 Interest, Auxiliary and Alternative Remedies in International Arbitration, co-edited with Filip De Ly / In Dossiers ICC Institute of World Business Law, ICC Publication 684, 2008 Transgression of the Arbitrators’ Authority: Article V(1)(c) of the New York Convention / In Enforcement of Arbitration Agreements and International Arbitral Awards – The New York Convention in Practice, Emmanuel Gaillard and Domenico Di Pietro editors, Cameron May, 2008, pp. 639-678, co-authored with Mercédeh Azeredo da Silveira Managing Fact Evidence in International Arbitration / In ICCA Congress Series No. 123, International Arbitration Congress, Montreal, 31 May – 3 June 2006, Gen. Ed. Albert Jan van den Berg, 2007 Kluwer Law International, pp. 633-644, co-authored with Lucy Reed The Swiss Private International Law Act 1987 with Respect to Arbitration: a First Amendment in the Offing? / In Int.A.L.R., Vol. 9, Issue 5/2006, pp. N-63-N-64, co-authored with Manuel Liatowitsch Judgments by the Swiss Supreme Court Rendered on 10 November 2005 in (1) Case 4P.98/2005/svc and (2) Case 4P.154/2005/svc (The “Republic of Lebanon v. FTMI & FTML” Cases / In SIAR, 2006:1, pp.159-191 Anti-Suit Injunctions Issued by Arbitrators / In Arbitration, Generally / Laurent Lévy. – In The Use of Anti-Suit Injunctions in International Arbitration / ed. by Emmanuel Gaillard and Yas Banifatemi. – New York: Juris Publ.; Bern: Stämpfli, 2005 (IAI series on international arbitration; no 2)
- Insolvency and International Arbitration / In The Challenges of Insolvency Law Reform in the 21st Century, Schulthess, Zurich [etc.], 2006, pp. 257-284, co-authored with Gabrielle Kaufmann-Kohler
- Testimonies in the contemporary practice: witness statements and cross-examination / In Arbitral Procedure: at the Dawn of the New Millennium, Reports of the International Colloquium of CEPANI, October 15, 2004, Bruylant, Brussels, 2005, pp. 107-131
- Insolvency in Arbitration (Swiss Law) / In Int.A.R.L., Vol. 8, Issue 1/2005, pp. 23-33
- Arbitration & Oral Evidence, co-edited with Mr V.V. Veeder, Q.C. / In Dossiers ICC Institute of World Business Law, ICC Publication 689, January 2005
- Jurisprudence étrangère: / In Revue de l’arbitrage 2004 – N° 3, pp. 695-718, co-authored with Blaise Stücki
- Witness Statements, in De Lege Ferenda, Réflexions sur le droit désirable en l’honneur du Professeur Alain Hirsch, Etudes réunies et publiées par Anne Héritier Lachat et Laurent Hirsch, pp. 95 104, éditions Slatkine, Genève, 2004
- Lis Alibi Pendens in International Commercial Arbitration, ICC International Court of Arbitration Bulletin, 2003 Special Supplement, Complex Arbitration, pp. 55-73, co-authored with Elliott Geisinger
- Arbitration of Asset Management Disputes, Bulletin ASA, Special Series N° 20, August 2003
- Arbitrability of Disputes in Corp.orate Matters (Swiss Law) / In Int.A.R.L., Vol. 5, Issue 3/2002, pp. 77-83
- La suspension d’instance dans l’arbitrage international, co-authored with Anne Véronique Schlaepfer, Les cahiers de l’arbitrage, 1re: partie, Gazette du Palais, No 318 à 319, 15 novembre: 2001, pp 18-26
- Les astreintes et l’arbitrage international en Suisse, Bulletin Association suisse de l’arbitrage, Bâle, 2001, Vol. 1, pp. 21 36
- Contribution to the 7th Geneva Global Arbitration Forum, Journal of International Arbitration, Vol. 16, No. 1, March 1999, pp. 83-85
- Various articles co-authored with Gabrielle Kaufmann-Kohler in the International Arbitration Law Review
- Concordat par abandon d’actif, contribution au Commentaire: de la loi sur les faillites, Helbing & Lichtenhahn, 1998
- Faillite et arbitrage, co-authored with Dominique Brown Berset, Bulletin ASA 1998, pp. 664-680
- Société Anonyme, les réviseurs, Fiches Juridiques Suisses, September 1996
- L'entraide judiciaire: internationale en matière: civile, Georg, Geneva, 1986 Dissenting Opinions in International Arbitration in Switzerland, Arbitration International, volume 5, number 1, 1989, pp. 35-42
- La Nationalité des sociétés, LGDJ, Paris, 1984
ICSID Arbitrator/Conciliator
- PERSONAL DETAILS
- Dr. Hamid G. GHARAVI
- Derains & Gharavi,
25 rue Balzac,
Paris 75008,
- DOB : Feb 20, 1971
- Nationality : French , Iranian
- Mobile :
- Work : +33 (0)1 40 555 100
- Mail : [hgharavi@derainsgharavi.com]mail:hgharavi@derainsgharavi.com
- Website : [www.derainsgharavi.com]urlblank:www.derainsgharavi.com
LANGUAGE(S)
- English
- French
ICSID PANEL DESIGNATION
|Designation/Role
|Designated By
|Designation Date
|Arbitrator and Conciliator
|Cambodia
|06/06/2009 - 06/06/2015
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
|Name Of Company / Organization
|City
|Job Title
|Date
|Université Panthéon-Assas (Paris 2)
|Paris
|Visiting Lecturer
|2015 - Present
|DERAINS & GHARAVI
|Paris
|Founding Partner
|2009 - Present
|SALANS
|Paris
|Associate & Partner
|2000 - 2008
|Richmond University School of Law (International comparative law and arbitration)
|Virginia
|Visiting Professor
|1999 -
|SKADDEN ARPS SLATE MEAGHER & FLOM LLP
|New York
|Associate
|1996 - 1998
EDUCATION AND PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
|Institution
|City
|Degree/Qualification
|Date
|University of Paris II
|Paris
|Ph.D
|2000
|New York University School of Law
|New York
|Master of Comparative Jurisprudenceof (Hauser Scholar)
|1996
|University of Paris I
|Paris
|D.E.A. Droit Nord Américain et Anglais des Affaires
|1995
|University of Paris V
|Paris
|DESS Juriste d'Affaires Internationales
|1994
|University of Paris II
|Paris
|Maîtrise
|1993
EXPERIENCE IN ICSID PROCEEDINGS
|Case Name
|Type
|Role (Appt'd by)
|African Petroleum Senegal Limited v. Republic of Senegal (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/24)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Mazen Al Ramahi v. Hungary (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/45)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Nova Group Investments, B.V. v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/19)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Resp.)
|Attila Doğan Construction & Installation Co. Inc. v. Sultanate of Oman (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/7)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Menzies Middle East and Africa S.A. and Aviation Handling Services International Ltd. v. Republic of Senegal (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/21)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Devincci Salah Hourani and Issam Salah Hourani v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/13)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Aktau Petrol Ticaret A.Ş. v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/8)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Michael Dagher v. Republic of the Sudan (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/2)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Resp.)
|Erbil Serter v. French Republic (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/22)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Tariq Bashir and SA Interpétrol Burundi v. Republic of Burundi (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/31)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|EuroGas Inc. and Belmont Resources Inc. v. Slovak Republic (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/14)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Caratube International Oil Company LLP and Devincci Salah Hourani v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/13)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Mamidoil Jetoil Greek Petroleum Products Societe Anonyme S.A. v. Republic of Albania (ICSID Case No. ARB/11/24)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Resp.)
|Franck Charles Arif v. Republic of Moldova (ICSID Case No. ARB/11/23)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Burimi SRL and Eagle Games SH.A v. Republic of Albania (ICSID Case No. ARB/11/18)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Resp.)
|Hassan Awdi, Enterprise Business Consultants, Inc. and Alfa El Corporation v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/10/13)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Antoine Abou Lahoud and Leila Bounafeh-Abou Lahoud v. Democratic Republic of the Congo (ICSID Case No. ARB/10/4)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Kılıç İnşaat İthalat İhracat Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi v. Turkmenistan (ICSID Case No. ARB/10/1)
|Annulment
|Counsel (Cl.)
|H&H Enterprises Investments, Inc. v. Arab Republic of Egypt (ICSID Case No. ARB/09/15)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|Caratube International Oil Company LLP v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/08/12)
|Annulment
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Muhammet Ҫap & Bankrupt Sehil Inşaat Endustri ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti. v. Turkmenistan (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/6)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Pantechniki S.A. Contractors & Engineers v. Republic of Albania (ICSID Case No. ARB/07/21)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Resp.)
|Saba Fakes v. Republic of Turkey (ICSID Case No. ARB/07/20)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Resp.)
|Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited v. Federal Republic of Nigeria (ICSID Case No. ARB/07/18)
|Arbitration
|Co-Arbitrator (Chairman)
|Joseph C. Lemire v. Ukraine (ICSID Case No. ARB/06/18)
|Annulment
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Joseph C. Lemire v. Ukraine (ICSID Case No. ARB/06/18)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Togo Electricité and GDF-Suez Energie Services v. Republic of Togo (ICSID Case No. ARB/06/7)
|Annulment
|Counsel (Resp.)
|Desert Line Projects LLC v. Republic of Yemen (ICSID Case No. ARB/05/17)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Rumeli Telekom A.S. and Telsim Mobil Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/05/16)
|Annulment
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Rumeli Telekom A.S. and Telsim Mobil Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/05/16)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
ICSID Arbitrator/Conciliator
- PERSONAL DETAILS
- Prof. Bernard HANOTIAU
- Hanotiau & van den Berg,
IT Tower, 480 Avenue Louise - box 9,
Brussels 1050,
- DOB :
- Nationality : Belgian
- Mobile :
- Work : + 32 (0)2 290.39.00
- Mail : [bernard.hanotiau@hvdb.com ]mail:bernard.hanotiau@hvdb.com
- Website :
LANGUAGE(S)
- English
- French
ICSID PANEL DESIGNATION
|Designation/Role
|Designated By
|Designation Date
|Arbitrator
|Belgium
|05/04/2010 - 05/04/2016
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
|Name Of Company / Organization
|City
|Job Title
|Date
|Hanotiau & van den Berg
|Brussels
|Partner
|Present -
|University of Louvain
|Louvain, Belgium
|Professor of Law
|1979 - 2012
EDUCATION AND PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
|Institution
|City
|Degree/Qualification
|Date
|Catholic University of Louvain
|Louvain, Belgium
|Agrégé de l'enseignement supérieur (PhD)
|1979
|Columbia University
|New York, NY
|LL.M.
|1973
|Academy of American and International Law, the Southwestern Legal
|Dallas, TX
|Certificate of Attendance
|1971
|Catholic University of Louvain
|Louvain, Belgium
|J.D.
|1970
EXPERIENCE IN ICSID PROCEEDINGS
|Case Name
|Type
|Role (Appt'd by)
|Alverley Investments Limited and Germen Properties Ltd v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/30)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|African Petroleum Senegal Limited v. Republic of Senegal (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/24)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|Gran Colombia Gold Corp. v. Republic of Colombia (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/23)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Wise Solutions CDI, SA v. Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/48)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|ENERGO-PRO a.s. v. Republic of Bulgaria (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/19)
|Arbitration
|President (Chairman)
|Bursel Tekstil Sanayi Ve Diş Ticaret A.Ş., Burhan Enuştekin and Selim Kaptanoğlu v. Republic of Uzbekistan (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/24)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Ortiz Construcciones y Proyectos S.A. v. People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/1)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|CEAC Holdings Limited v. Montenegro (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/8)
|Arbitration
|President (co-arbitrators)
|Infinito Gold Ltd. v. Republic of Costa Rica (ICSID Case No. ARB/14/5)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A., Alexandros Bakatselos and others v. Republic of Cyprus (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/27)
|Arbitration
|President (Chairman)
|Consolidated Exploration Holdings Ltd. and others v. Kyrgyz Republic (ICSID Case No. ARB(AF)/13/1)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Lao Holdings N.V. v. Lao People’s Democratic Republic (ICSID Case No. ARB(AF)/16/2)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Muhammet Ҫap & Bankrupt Sehil Inşaat Endustri ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti. v. Turkmenistan (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/6)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Franck Charles Arif v. Republic of Moldova (ICSID Case No. ARB/11/23)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Bawabet Al Kuwait Holding Company v. Arab Republic of Egypt (ICSID Case No. ARB/11/6)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|TECO Guatemala Holdings, LLC v. Republic of Guatemala (ICSID Case No. ARB/10/23)
|Annulment
|President
|Renée Rose Levy de Levi v. Republic of Peru (ICSID Case No. ARB/10/17)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|Deutsche Bank AG v. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (ICSID Case No. ARB/09/2)
|Arbitration
|President (co-arbitrators)
|Alapli Elektrik B.V. v. Republic of Turkey (ICSID Case No. ARB/08/13)
|Annulment
|President
|ATA Construction, Industrial and Trading Company v. Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (ICSID Case No. ARB/08/2)
|Annulment
|Committee Member
|AES Summit Generation Limited v. Republic of Hungary (ICSID Case No. ARB/01/4)
|Annulment
|President
|Spyridon Roussalis v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/06/1)
|Arbitration
|President (Chairman)
|Biwater Gauff (Tanzania) Limited v. United Republic of Tanzania (ICSID Case No. ARB/05/22)
|Arbitration
|President (co-arbitrators)
|Rumeli Telekom A.S. and Telsim Mobil Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/05/16)
|Arbitration
|President (co-arbitrators)
|Togo Electricité v. Republic of Togo (ICSID Case No. CONC/05/1)
|Conciliation
|Co-conciliator (Resp.)
|LESI, S.p.A. and Astaldi, S.p.A. v. People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (ICSID Case No. ARB/05/3)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|SAUR International v. Argentine Republic (ICSID Case No. ARB/04/4)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Cargill, Incorporated v. Republic of Poland (ICSID Case No. ARB(AF)/04/2)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Resp.)
|Azurix Corp. v. Argentine Republic (ICSID Case No. ARB/03/30)
|Arbitration
|Co-arbitrator (Cl.)
|Antoine Goetz and others v. Republic of Burundi (ICSID Case No. ARB/01/2)
|Arbitration
|Counsel (Cl.)
|Consortium R.F.C.C. v. Kingdom of Morocco (ICSID Case No. ARB/00/6)
|Annulment
|President
