Nouveau litige pétrolier pour le Sénégal: African Petroleum attaque l’Etat au CIRDI à propos de la licence cédée à Total Alors qu’on n’a pas fini d’épiloguer sur le scandale du pétrole révélé par la BBC à propos de blocs pétroliers et gaziers du Sénégal, impliquant le frère du président Aliou Sall, l’on apprend que l’Etat du Sénégal a encore maille à partir avec African Petroleum, dont les propriétaires, la puissante famille Al-Nahyan d’Abou Dhabi, l’accuse d’avoir violé le Code pétrolier, en cédant ses licences à Total, selon une source de learl.net.



Selon une source de Leral.net, bien au fait du dossier, c’est le Centre International pour le Règlement des Différends aux Investissements (CIRDI) qui va arbitrer le litige de l’Etat du Sénégal contre African Petroleum et les Al-Nahyans: « African Petroleum Senegal Limited v. Republic of Senegal (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/24) ». un dossier qui a d’ailleurs été déjà enrolé.

« APC a entraîné le Sénégal dans l'arbitrage du titre du Rufisque profond, redistribué de manière controversée à Total, qui a par la suite inséré une clause d'indemnisation obligeant le gouvernement à résorber en cas de contestation », précise, notre source.

Une affaire pas du tout simple, puisque que Total est en train de forer du pétrole avec l’une des licences attaquée à Rufisque Offshore profond, en ce moment.

Un autre litige dans le domaine du pétrole dont se serait certainement bien passé l’Etat du Sénégal, qui n’a pas encore fini de défaire les nœuds qui entourent le scandale de 10 milliards de dollars, dont Aliou Sall, le frère du président, son employeur Timis Corporation et la compagnie anglaise, BP, sont les acteurs principaux.

