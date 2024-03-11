|
Photos / Accueil populaire à Keur Madiabel et Keur Yoro: Déthié Fall promet un Sénégal bon à vivre et beau à voir
Rédigé par leral.net le Lundi 11 Mars 2024 à 22:02
La caravane du Président Déthié Fall en campagne présidentielle, a bénéficié d’un acceuil populaire dans le Saloum, précisément à Keur Madiabel et à Keur Yoro. Ainsi, il promet un Sénégal bon à vivre et beau à voir.
