Jeudi 15 Mars 2018

​URGENT : les photos des victimes du crash d’hélicoptère à Missira




Liste des victimes de l’hélicoptère 
1-Anne coly sane 52 ans
2-Florance badji 58
3-Cne Emanuel sarr
4-Geneve oreli carvalo preira
5-Léa sagna
6-Adjt mountaga sow
7-Celestine tendeng 
8-homme Inconcien non identifié 
9-Louis Philippe sagna RTS
10-Idrissa Cissé 
11-Marie louise coly
12-Genevieve manga
13-Audile preira carvalo
Pour les corps sans vie
1-Colonel Elhadj m Touré 
2-philip biagyi
3-michael danssoumé coly
4-non identifié 
5-albert Joseph mané
6-S/C thiandéla fall
7-une dame non identifiée



La rédaction de leral.net