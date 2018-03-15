​URGENT : les photos des victimes du crash d’hélicoptère à Missira

Liste des victimes de l’hélicoptère
1-Anne coly sane 52 ans
2-Florance badji 58
3-Cne Emanuel sarr
4-Geneve oreli carvalo preira
5-Léa sagna
6-Adjt mountaga sow
7-Celestine tendeng
8-homme Inconcien non identifié
9-Louis Philippe sagna RTS
10-Idrissa Cissé
11-Marie louise coly
12-Genevieve manga
13-Audile preira carvalo
Pour les corps sans vie
1-Colonel Elhadj m Touré
2-philip biagyi
3-michael danssoumé coly
4-non identifié
5-albert Joseph mané
6-S/C thiandéla fall
7-une dame non identifiée
