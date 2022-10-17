Ballon d'Or 2022: Voici le classement complet des 30 joueurs !

1er : Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid)
2e : Sadio Mané (SEN/Liverpool / Bayern Munich)
3e : Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Man City)
4e : Robert Lewandowski (POL/ FC Barcelone)
5e : Mohamed Salah (EGY/LIV)
6e : Kylian Mbappé (FRA/PSG)
7e : Thibaut Courtois (BEL/Real Madrid)
8e : Vinicius Jr (BRE/ Real Madrid)
9e : Luka Modric (CRO/ Real Madrid)
10e : Erling Haaland (NOR/Dortmund/ Manchester City)
11e : Son Heung-min (CDS, Tottenham)
12e : Riyad Mahrez (ALG, Manchester City)
13e : Sébastien Haller (CIV, Ajax puis Borussia Dortmund)
14e ex-aequo : Fabinho (BRE, Liverpool)
14e ex-aequo : Rafael Leao (POR, AC Milan)
16e : Virgil Van Dijk (HOL, Liverpool)
17e ex-aequo : Casemiro (BRE, Real Madrid)
17e ex-aequo : Luis Diaz (COL, FC Porto puis Liverpool)
17e ex-aequo : Dusan Vlahovic (SER, Fiorentina puis Juventus)
20e : Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United)
21e : Harry Kane (ANG, Tottenham)
22e ex-aequo : Trent Alexander-Arnold (ANG, Liverpool)
22e ex-aequo : Phil Foden (ANG, Manchester City)
22e ex-aequo : Bernardo Silva (POR, Manchester City)
25e ex-aequo : Antonio Rüdiger (ALL, Chelsea puis Real Madrid)
25e ex-aequo : Christopher Nkunku (FRA, RB Leipzig)
25e ex-aequo : Darwin Nunez (URU, Benfica puis Liverpool)
25e ex-aequo :Mike Maignan (FRA, AC Milan)
25e ex-aequo : Joshua Kimmich (ALL, Bayern Munich)
25e ex-aequo : Joao Cancelo (POR, Manchester City)
2e : Sadio Mané (SEN/Liverpool / Bayern Munich)
3e : Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Man City)
4e : Robert Lewandowski (POL/ FC Barcelone)
5e : Mohamed Salah (EGY/LIV)
6e : Kylian Mbappé (FRA/PSG)
7e : Thibaut Courtois (BEL/Real Madrid)
8e : Vinicius Jr (BRE/ Real Madrid)
9e : Luka Modric (CRO/ Real Madrid)
10e : Erling Haaland (NOR/Dortmund/ Manchester City)
11e : Son Heung-min (CDS, Tottenham)
12e : Riyad Mahrez (ALG, Manchester City)
13e : Sébastien Haller (CIV, Ajax puis Borussia Dortmund)
14e ex-aequo : Fabinho (BRE, Liverpool)
14e ex-aequo : Rafael Leao (POR, AC Milan)
16e : Virgil Van Dijk (HOL, Liverpool)
17e ex-aequo : Casemiro (BRE, Real Madrid)
17e ex-aequo : Luis Diaz (COL, FC Porto puis Liverpool)
17e ex-aequo : Dusan Vlahovic (SER, Fiorentina puis Juventus)
20e : Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United)
21e : Harry Kane (ANG, Tottenham)
22e ex-aequo : Trent Alexander-Arnold (ANG, Liverpool)
22e ex-aequo : Phil Foden (ANG, Manchester City)
22e ex-aequo : Bernardo Silva (POR, Manchester City)
25e ex-aequo : Antonio Rüdiger (ALL, Chelsea puis Real Madrid)
25e ex-aequo : Christopher Nkunku (FRA, RB Leipzig)
25e ex-aequo : Darwin Nunez (URU, Benfica puis Liverpool)
25e ex-aequo :Mike Maignan (FRA, AC Milan)
25e ex-aequo : Joshua Kimmich (ALL, Bayern Munich)
25e ex-aequo : Joao Cancelo (POR, Manchester City)