Démenti : Imam Cheikh Cissé est en bonne santé et continue son travail pour la Oumma Islamique Rédigé par leral.net le Samedi 23 Mars 2024 à 01:31 | | 0 commentaire(s)| Une rumeur circulant sur les réseaux sociaux affirmant la mort de l'Imam Cheikh Cissé, fils de Serigne Aliiou Cissé et de Baye Niasse, Imam de Médina Baye, a été catégoriquement démentie aujourd'hui. Cette fausse information, diffusée à travers un compte TikTok non officiel, a semé la confusion parmi les fidèles et les communautés religieuses.



En réponse à cette rumeur, les proches de l'Imam Cheikh Cissé ont confirmé qu'il est en bonne santé et qu'il continue à exercer ses responsabilités religieuses au service de la Oumma Islamique. L'Imam Cheikh Cissé joue un rôle crucial dans la diffusion de l'enseignement islamique et dans l'aide aux personnes dans le besoin.



Cette fausse nouvelle souligne la nécessité de vérifier les informations avant de les partager, en particulier sur les plateformes de médias sociaux où la propagation de rumeurs non vérifiées peut avoir des conséquences préjudiciables.

A rumor circulating on social media claiming the death of Imam Cheikh Cissé, son of Serigne Aliiou Cissé and Baye Niasse, Imam of Medina Baye, has been categorically denied today. This false information, disseminated through an unofficial TikTok account, has caused confusion among believers and religious communities.



In response to this rumor, Imam Cheikh Cissé's relatives have confirmed that he is in good health and continues to carry out his religious duties in service to the Islamic Ummah. Imam Cheikh Cissé plays a crucial role in spreading Islamic teachings and in assisting those in need.



This false news underscores the importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially on social media platforms where the dissemination of unverified rumors can have harmful consequences.



تم نفي شائعة تنتشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تدّعي وفاة الإمام الشيخ سيدي عليو سيسي، ابن سيرينج عليو سيسي وباي نياس، إمام المدينة الباي، اليوم بشكل قاطع. هذه المعلومات الكاذبة، التي تم تداولها من خلال حساب TikTok غير رسمي، أثارت الارتباك بين المؤمنين والجماعات الدينية.



وفي رد على هذا الشائعة، أكد أقارب الإمام الشيخ سيدي عليو سيسي أنه بصحة جيدة ويواصل أداء واجباته الدينية في خدمة الأمة الإسلامية. يلعب الإمام الشيخ سيدي عليو سيسي دورًا حاسمًا في نشر التعاليم الإسلامية ومساعدة المحتاجين.



تُسلط هذه الأخبار الكاذبة الضوء على أهمية التحقق من المعلومات قبل مشاركتها، خاصةً على منصات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حيث يمكن أن يكون نشر الشائعات غير الموثقة له عواقب ضارة.



