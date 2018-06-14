Mondial Russie 2018 : Programme des 1ères journées de poules

Groupe A
Jeudi 14 juin 2018
15h00 Russie/Arabie Saoudite
Vendredi 15 juin 2018
12h00 Egypte/ Uruguay
Groupe B
Vendredi 15 juin 2018
15h00 Maroc/Iran
18h00 Portugal/Espagne
Groupe C
Samedi 16 juin 2018
10h00 France/Australie
16h00 Pérou/Danemark
Groupe D
Samedi 16 juin 2018
13h00 Argentine/ islmande
19h00 Croatie/Nigeria
Groupe E
Dimanche 17 juin 2018
12h00 Costa Rica/Serbie
18h00 Brésil/Suisse
Groupe F
Dimanche 17 juin 2018
15h00 Allemagne/ Mexique
Lundi 18 juin 2018
12h00 Suéde/Corée du Sud
Groupe G
Lundi 18 juin 2018
15h00 Belgique/Panama
18h00 Tunisie/Angleterre
Groupe H
Mardi 19 juin 2018
12h00 Colombie/Japon
15h00 Pologne/Sénégal
Jeudi 14 juin 2018
15h00 Russie/Arabie Saoudite
Vendredi 15 juin 2018
12h00 Egypte/ Uruguay
Groupe B
Vendredi 15 juin 2018
15h00 Maroc/Iran
18h00 Portugal/Espagne
Groupe C
Samedi 16 juin 2018
10h00 France/Australie
16h00 Pérou/Danemark
Groupe D
Samedi 16 juin 2018
13h00 Argentine/ islmande
19h00 Croatie/Nigeria
Groupe E
Dimanche 17 juin 2018
12h00 Costa Rica/Serbie
18h00 Brésil/Suisse
Groupe F
Dimanche 17 juin 2018
15h00 Allemagne/ Mexique
Lundi 18 juin 2018
12h00 Suéde/Corée du Sud
Groupe G
Lundi 18 juin 2018
15h00 Belgique/Panama
18h00 Tunisie/Angleterre
Groupe H
Mardi 19 juin 2018
12h00 Colombie/Japon
15h00 Pologne/Sénégal