Tirage Ligue Europa : l'Ajax pour Lille, le programme complet des 16es !

Match 1 : Wolfsberger - Tottenham Match 2 : Dynamo Kiev - Bruges Match 3 : Real Sociedad - Manchester United Match 4 : Benfica - Arsenal Match 5 : Étoile rouge de Belgrade - AC Milan Match 6 : Anvers - Glasgow Rangers Match 7 : Slavia Prague - Leicester Match 8 : RB Salzbourg - Villarreal Match 9 : Braga - AS Roma Match 10 : Krasnodar - Dinamo Zagreb Match 11 : Young Boys de Berne - Bayer Leverkusen Match 12 : Molde - Hoffenheim Match 13 : Grenade - Naples Match 14 : Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Shakhtar Donetsk Match 15 : LILLE - Ajax Amsterdam Match 16 : Olympiakos - PSV Eindhoven -
Source : https://www.jotaay.net/Tirage-Ligue-Europa-l-Ajax-...
