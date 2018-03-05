8th of March : Aminata Touré makes advocacy for better women’s empowerment

On Leral TV for the International women’s day, Aminata Touré, Former Prime Minister & Former Minister of Justice of Senegal and also also worked for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and for UNWOMEN had made on the 08th of march an advocacy for better global health, peace and security, empowerment, poverty eradication for al women all around the World.





