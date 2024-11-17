Abdoulaye Sylla: Between Pan-African Ambitions and Electoral Defeat Rédigé par leral.net le Dimanche 17 Novembre 2024 à 21:42 | | 0 commentaire(s)| The results of the legislative elections are in, and Abdoulaye Sylla’s ABS coalition has suffered a major blow. With near-zero scores in several constituencies, Sylla’s political project seems to have crumbled. Questions now arise: after this stinging defeat, will Abdoulaye Sylla still take calls on his famous Dubai number, or will he retreat into silence?



A Pan-African Promise Under Scrutiny



During his recent meeting with the Guinean community in Senegal, Abdoulaye Sylla emphasized his Pan-African vision:

"Borders do not matter to me. What matters is Africa. My activities speak for themselves across the continent and beyond: Ecotra Senegal, Ecotra Côte d’Ivoire, Ecotra Dubai, Ecotra Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe. I make no distinction between Senegalese and Guineans. Africa is what matters, and we are all Africans," he declared.



However, voters did not seem convinced. The glaring disconnect between Sylla's promises and the unfulfilled expectations of various communities has eroded his credibility.



An Electoral Setback



In multiple constituencies, the ABS coalition recorded abysmally low results, nearly reaching zero in some areas. This electoral failure not only exposes the lack of popular support but also underscores the limitations of Sylla’s political strategy.



"He Thinks He Can Buy Everyone"

Critics accuse Sylla of believing that money can solve everything. According to sources, he has verbally committed to acquiring 25% stakes in various online ventures, agreements that were never formalized on paper. This practice has further tarnished his reputation. While Sylla has managed to gather some allies through financial incentives, others have resisted his overtures since his rise in 2011, showing that influence and power have their limits.



Broken Promises and Internal Clashes



Reports from his inner circle indicate that Sylla has promised numerous contracts to collaborators, many of which remain unsigned. These unfulfilled commitments have led to internal disputes, with his associates clashing over positions and influence. This disarray further reflects the disintegration of Sylla’s political apparatus.



Legal Troubles and Restricted Movement



Adding to his woes, Sylla has failed to secure parliamentary immunity, leaving him vulnerable to legal action. According to sources, the Financial Prosecutor’s Office has placed a travel ban on him. For now, he is confined to his residence at Marieme Dieng or his home in Somone, awaiting his fate under the new government.



Notably, his previous connections within the governments of Ousmane Sonko and Diomaye Faye have proven less substantial than initially believed. These so-called “contacts” appear to have offered little real support, leaving Sylla increasingly isolated.



A Generosity Misjudged?



The much-discussed donation of 1,000 m² in Diamniadio to the Guinean community, valued at 70 million FCFA, coupled with promises to construct housing worth over 1 billion FCFA, has sparked significant debate. Critics view this as a failed electoral maneuver rather than genuine philanthropy, further alienating Senegalese voters.



The Future of Sylla’s Political and Business Influence



With his political ambitions in jeopardy and legal troubles mounting, Sylla faces an uncertain future. His capacity to rebuild credibility and regain trust will depend on his actions in the coming months.



Waiting and Watching



Abdoulaye Sylla now finds himself at a crossroads. While his Pan-African rhetoric may resonate with some, the electoral defeat, internal discord, and legal challenges paint a grim picture. As he awaits his fate, the Senegalese public—and the government—will be watching closely to see what lies ahead for this polarizing figure.



Co-signed by Dakarposte.com and Leral.net





