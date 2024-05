Appel à Ousmane Sonko et Diomaye Faye, pour résoudre le problème de Maersk : Les présidents Ouest-Africains doivent agir avant une crise imminente

Urgent Call to Ousmane Sonko and Diomaye to Address Maersk Crisis



An urgent economic crisis looms over West Africa as Maersk, a major maritime company, announces significant surcharges on routes connecting Southeast Asia to the region. With an additional $3000 on top of already exorbitant fees of $9500 per container, the total cost to transport goods to West Africa will now reach $12500 per container. This drastic increase threatens to cripple already fragile economies, adding to the financial burden on businesses and households.



We urgently appeal to Ousmane Sonko and Diomaye, along with all West African presidents, to take immediate action. Without swift intervention, commodity prices will soar, plunging our populations into economic turmoil and sparking major social unrest.



Maersk must be held accountable for its actions. Its blatant disregard for West African nations is unacceptable. We call on our leaders to firmly stand against this economic injustice and safeguard the interests of our nations.



Time is of the essence. If no action is taken, governments in the region will face widespread anger from their citizens. Therefore, we urge our leaders to unite their voices and demand immediate corrective measures from Maersk.



Together, we can make our voices heard and protect the economic future of West Africa. The time to act is now.