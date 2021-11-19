Diamniadio : Le Data Center du Parc des technologies numériques livré en décembre prochain

The Data Center of the Park of Digital Technologies will be received in December 2021. This announcement was made by the Minister of Digital Economy and Telecommunications, Yankhoba Diatara, yesterday, during his visit to the site.



The Minister welcomed the progress of work on the Digital Technology Park (PTN) of Diamniadio deemed satisfactory on the various types of infrastructure planned, with a level of execution exceeding 2 / 3. "For the Data Center, the execution rate is 80% for the three Tic towers, the rate is 65% while for the other ancillary buildings built around it, the rate is 60%," he explained in the columns of the newspaper "Le Soleil".



The Data Center is intended to host the data of private national companies and is also open to international companies.