George Weah : « Liberia is a poor country, but we have gold, diamond and platinum »

Liberia’s president-elect and former footballer George Weah has make his first official visit in Sénégal where he was welcomed by the président of the Senegal Républic this Thursday morning in Dakar.

Rédigé par leral.net le Jeudi 15 Février 2018 à 18:44 | | 0 commentaire(s)|