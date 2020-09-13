Leral.net - S'informer en temps réel

Haute Couture : The emergent work of a new japanese designer, Kuriko Oikawa

Rédigé par leral.net le Dimanche 13 Septembre 2020 à 14:00 | | 0 commentaire(s)|

Kuriko Oikawa is a japanese fashion designer and an emergent talent of the business of Haute Couture. By showing her immense creativity, her handwork as well as her ideas, her outfit sells to represent rebel personnality and irony.
Haute Couture : The emergent work of a new japanese designer, Kuriko Oikawa
It is the start as a designer for her. She already proved that being yourself , being a business woman and a designer makes for success in the fashion industry, and in life in general. Undoubtedy Kuriko has experience as she travel for years all over the world, an...



Source : https://www.podcastjournal.net/Haute-Couture -The...


Voici pourquoi Me El Hadji Diouf n'ira pas au Magal

Voici pourquoi Me El Hadji Diouf n'ira pas au Magal
Lire la suite

Vous vous souvenez de l’ancien président ghanéen Jerry J. Rawlings ? Le voici fêtant les 101 ans de sa mère Vous vous souvenez de l’ancien président ghanéen Jerry J. Rawlings ? Le voici fêtant les 101 ans de sa mère

VIDEO - Abou Thioubalo réclame l'aide du Président Macky Sall pour... VIDEO - Abou Thioubalo réclame l'aide du Président Macky Sall pour...

Vidéo-La chute spectaculaire de Ouzin Keita en direct sur 2stv Vidéo-La chute spectaculaire de Ouzin Keita en direct sur 2stv

Khalifa Sall à Médina Baye pour présenter ses condoléances Khalifa Sall à Médina Baye pour présenter ses condoléances

VIDEO / En visite dans les zones inondées de la banlieue: Aly Ngouille Ndiaye promet des solutions d'urgence

VIDEO / En visite dans les zones inondées de la banlieue: Aly Ngouille Ndiaye promet des solutions d'urgence
Le Ministre de l'Intérieur, Aly Ngouille Ndiaye a visité certains quartiers de la banlieue...

Emissions de gaz des Industries chimiques du Sénégal: Les habitants de Petit Mbao Peulh accusent les Ics de les tuer à petit feu et réclament sa délocalisation… Emissions de gaz des Industries chimiques du Sénégal: Les habitants de Petit Mbao Peulh accusent les Ics de les tuer à petit feu et réclament sa délocalisation…

VIDEO/ Ucad: Les étudiants mettent en garde l'Etat contre un non respect de ses engagements VIDEO/ Ucad: Les étudiants mettent en garde l'Etat contre un non respect de ses engagements

JEUNESSE ET RELIGION: LE CORAN NOUS PARLE, EN SOMMES-NOUS CONSCIENTS ? JEUNESSE ET RELIGION: LE CORAN NOUS PARLE, EN SOMMES-NOUS CONSCIENTS ?

Idrissa Diallo, maire de Dalifort: « Les gens disent que je ne suis pas un politicien parce que…» (Vidéo) Idrissa Diallo, maire de Dalifort: « Les gens disent que je ne suis pas un politicien parce que…» (Vidéo)

Titre de votre page