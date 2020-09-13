Haute Couture : The emergent work of a new japanese designer, Kuriko Oikawa Rédigé par leral.net le Dimanche 13 Septembre 2020 à 14:00 | | 0 commentaire(s)|

It is the start as a designer for her. She already proved that being yourself , being a business woman and a designer makes for success in the fashion industry, and in life in general. Undoubtedy Kuriko has experience as she travel for years all over the world, an...





Source : Kuriko Oikawa is a japanese fashion designer and an emergent talent of the business of Haute Couture. By showing her immense creativity, her handwork as well as her ideas, her outfit sells to represent rebel personnality and irony.Source : https://www.podcastjournal.net/Haute-Couture -The...

Accueil Envoyer à un ami Partager

