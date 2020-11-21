Leral.net - S'informer en temps réel

Illuminating the ice : Mauro Bruni a passionate skater and artist

Creator of 2 international contemporary figures skating company and at nearly 15 years of career as a professional skater, we talk today with Mauro Bruni, who participate this summer at the french figure skating ice show "Rouge". Meeting with a brilliant and passionate artist who an is on the path, to revolution the ice show world.
Kehinde Wiley said : “Art is about changing what we see in our everyday lives and representing it in such a way that it gives us hope.”

Th...



