Illuminating the ice : Mauro Bruni a passionate skater and artist Rédigé par leral.net le Samedi 21 Novembre 2020 à 14:00 | | 0 commentaire(s)|

Kehinde Wiley said : “Art is about changing what we see in our everyday lives and representing it in such a way that it gives us hope.”



Th...





Source : Creator of 2 international contemporary figures skating company and at nearly 15 years of career as a professional skater, we talk today with Mauro Bruni, who participate this summer at the french figure skating ice show "Rouge". Meeting with a brilliant and passionate artist who an is on the path, to revolution the ice show world.Source : https://www.podcastjournal.net/Illuminating-the-ic...

Accueil Envoyer à un ami Partager

