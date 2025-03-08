Leral.net - S'informer en temps réel

Le Groupe EDK et son PDG Demba Ka reçus par le Président Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Rédigé par leral.net le Samedi 8 Mars 2025 à 02:16

Le Président de la République du Sénégal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a reçu en audience Demba Ka, PDG du Groupe EDK. Cette rencontre illustre la volonté du chef de l’État de renforcer le secteur privé national et de valoriser les entrepreneurs locaux.


Le Groupe EDK est un conglomérat influent qui opère dans plusieurs secteurs clés de l'économie sénégalaise. Il est notamment présent dans la distribution de carburant à travers ses nombreuses stations-service répandues sur tout le territoire, la restauration rapide avec la chaîne Djolof Chicken, ainsi que la grande distribution. Le groupe est reconnu pour sa contribution à l’emploi et son soutien au développement économique du pays. La présentation du groupe lors de cette audience a mis en avant son impact économique et ses perspectives de développement.



EDK Group and its CEO Demba Ka received by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye

The President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, held an audience with Demba Ka, CEO of EDK Group. This meeting highlights the Head of State's commitment to strengthening the national private sector and promoting local entrepreneurs.

EDK Group is a major conglomerate operating in several key sectors of the Senegalese economy. It is actively engaged in fuel distribution through its vast network of gas stations, fast food with its renowned Djolof Chicken chain, and retail. The group is recognized for its significant contribution to employment and economic growth in the country. During the presentation of the group, its economic impact and development prospects were showcased.


