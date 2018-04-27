Les mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 remis au Grand Théâtre présentés comme le "casse du siècle" : vrai ou faux?

Ces équipements permettront d'aménager plus de 30 000 hectares dans la Vallée du Fleuve, pour répondre à l'ambition d'atteindre l'autosuffisance en riz d'ici l'année prochaine.
Selon certaines indiscrétions, ces mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 remis en grande pompe au Grand Théâtre coûteraient 700.000 roupies en Inde soit 5.600.000 CFA l'unité. Ils seraient ainsi facturés 32.000.000 CFA l'unité par TSE de Cheikh Amar au contribuable sénégalais. Certains spécialistes avancent aussi que le Sénégal aurait pu avoir au moins 5000 tracteurs pour le même montant et le même modèle. Manipulation ou vérité allez savoir.
En tout cas, il suffit d'aller sur google et de visionner ces links pour la vérification. : [http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#modal-content]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#modal-content ou [https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_1002_4WD_TractorPrice]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_1002_4WD_TractorPrice .
Price list of Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor in India. Find below the Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor prices across India. Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor price in major cities such as Chennai, Delhi,Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata and more.
Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD price is ₹ 7,00,000 across cities in India. Find below the link to see the price in your city
- [Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Price in Delhi]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-delhi/
* Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor price in India mentioned here may subject to changes. All manufacturer reserves the right to change the price of their own models without any notice.
Document Charges : NA
Processing Fee : ₹ 5,950
|Months
|EMI
|Chart
|12
|₹ 52,342
|[View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
|24
|₹ 27,731
|[View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
|36
|₹ 19,567
|[View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
|48
|₹ 15,513
|[View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
|60
|₹ 13,104
|[View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
|72
|₹ 11,517
|[View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
|84
|₹ 10,399
|[View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
Tafe Tractors Specs Overview
Hello, Farmers!! How do you do? I Hope you alright.So Friends Today Here in this article, I am going to present the best TAFE Mini and Utility Tractors information such as Overview, Price list, Technical Specifications and Key Features.
That all kinds of information are genuine and reliable because our intention is to provide only reliable and perfect information for our site viewers. So friends are you excited for that, Ok let’s start it.
TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor
TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Turbo-Charged with intercooler, 4 Stroke
- Cubic capacity: 4000cc
- Hydraulic System: ADDC with separate response control lever
- Horsepower: 100 HP
- Brakes: Multi-disc Wet Brakes
TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Price
Price: Rs. 7,00,000 (Updated)
TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Turbo Charged with intercooler, 4 Stroke
|Cylinders
|4
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|4000 cc
|Air cleaner
|Dry Type
|HP Range
|100
|Exhaust
|Vertical with under hood Muffler
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|12 Forward and 4 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Dry Friction with Cerametalic Plate
|Brakes
|Multi-disc Wet Brakes
|Steering
|Hydrostatic Steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|ADDC with separate response control lever
|PTO Speed
|540 @1900 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|14.9 x 28
|Fear
|18.4 x 38
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|4195 mm
|Overall width
|2270 mm
|Total Weight
|4065 kg
TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor
TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Turbo-Charged with intercooler, 4 Stroke
- Cubic capacity: 4000cc
- Hydraulic System: ADDC with separate response control lever
- Horsepower: 90 HP
- Brakes: Multi-disc Wet Brakes
TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Price
Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated)
TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Turbo Charged with intercooler, 4 Stroke
|Cylinders
|4
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|4000 cc
|Air cleaner
|Dry Type
|HP Range
|90
|Exhaust
|Vertical with under hood Muffler
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|12 Forward and 4 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Dry Friction with Cerametalic Plate
|Brakes
|Multi-disc Wet Brakes
|Steering
|Hydrostatic Steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|ADDC with separate response control lever
|PTO Speed
|540 @1900 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|12.4 x 24
|Fear
|18.4 x 30
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|4225 mm
|Overall width
|2090 mm
|Total Weight
|3350 kg
TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor
TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 4000cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
- Horsepower: 81 to 85 HP
- Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes
TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Price
Price: Rs. 7,00,000 (Updated)
TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|4
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|4000 cc
|Rated RPM
|2200
|Air cleaner
|Wet Type
|HP Range
|81 – 85
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Wet disc brakes
|Steering
|Power steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
|Lift capacity
|2050kg
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1789 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|7.50 x 16
|Fear
|18.4 x 30
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|4040 mm
|Overall width
|2105 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|3750 mm
|Total Weight
|2720 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor
TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 4000cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
- Horsepower: 81 to 85 HP
- Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes
TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Price
Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated)
TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|4
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|4000 cc
|Rated RPM
|2200
|Air cleaner
|Wet Type
|HP Range
|81 – 85
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Wet disc brakes
|Steering
|Power steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
|Lift capacity
|2050kg
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1789 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|7.50 x 16
|Fear
|18.4 x 30
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|4040 mm
|Overall width
|2105 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|3750 mm
|Total Weight
|2720 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor
TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 4000cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
- Horsepower: 71 to 75 HP
- Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes
TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Price
Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated)
TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|4
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|4000 cc
|Rated RPM
|2200
|Air cleaner
|Wet Type
|HP Range
|71 – 75
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Wet disc brakes
|Steering
|Power steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
|Lift capacity
|2050kg
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1790 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|1.2 x 24 Front (12.4 x 24 – optional)
|Fear
|16.9 x 30 Rear (18.4 x 30 – optional)
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|4105 mm
|Overall width
|2075 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|4400 mm
|Total Weight
|3130 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor
TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 4000cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
- Horsepower: 71 to 75 HP
- Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes
TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Price
Price: Rs. 7,00,000 (Updated)
Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.
TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|4
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|4000 cc
|Rated RPM
|2200
|Air cleaner
|Wet Type
|HP Range
|71 – 75
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Wet disc brakes
|Steering
|Power steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
|Lift capacity
|2050kg
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1790 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|7.50 x 16
|Fear
|16.9 x 30
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|4040 mm
|Overall width
|2075 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|3600 mm
|Total Weight
|2770 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor
TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 3300cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
- Horsepower: 56 to 60 HP
- Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes
TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Price
Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated)
TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|4
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|3300 cc
|Air cleaner
|Wet Type
|HP Range
|56-60
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Wet disc brakes
|Steering
|Power steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
|Lift capacity
|2050kg
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1790 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|9.50 x 24
|Fear
|16.9 x 28
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|4110 mm
|Overall width
|1865 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|3530 mm
|Total Weight
|2740 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor
TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 3300cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
- Horsepower: 56 to 60 HP
- Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes
TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Price
Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated)
TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|4
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|3300 cc
|Air cleaner
|Wet Type
|HP Range
|56-60
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Wet disc brakes
|Steering
|Power steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
|Lift capacity
|2050kg
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1500 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|7.50 x 16
|Fear
|16.9 x 28
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|3600 mm
|Overall width
|1865 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|3300 mm
|Total Weight
|2430 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight
TAFE 5450 DI Tractor
TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 2700cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
- Horsepower: 51 to 55 HP
- Brakes: Sealed dry disc brakes
TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Price
Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.
TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|3
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|2700 cc
|Rated RPM
|2250
|Air cleaner
|Wet Type
|HP Range
|51-55
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Sealed dry disc brakes
|Steering
|Mechanical Steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
|Lift capacity
|1450 kgf (1700 kgf – optional)
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1500 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|6.00 x 16
|Fear
|14.9 x 28
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|3485 mm
|Overall width
|1740 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|2950 mm
|Total Weight
|2100 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Auto Hitch,Draw bar
TAFE 45 DI Tractor
TAFE 45 DI Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 2500cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
- Horsepower: 46 to 50 HP
- Brakes: Drum Brake
TAFE 45 DI Tractor Price
Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.
TAFE 45 DI Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Engine Type
|Four stroke DI engine, water cooled
|No.of Cylinders
|3
|Cubic capacity (cc)
|2500
|Air cleaner
|Wet type (Dry type – optional)
|hp Range
|46-50
|Rated RPM
|2250
|TRANSMISSION
|Clutch Type
|Dual Clutch (Single clutch – optional)
|Transmission Speed
|8 Forward+2 Reverse
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1500 ERPM (540@1790 ERPM – Optional)
|Brakes Type
|Drum Brake (Sealed dry disc/ Wet disc – Optional)
|HYDRAULICS
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
|Max Lifting Capacity
|1450 kgf
|PTO Type
|Live PTO
|Steering Type
|Mech. Steering (Power steering -optional)
|DIMENSIONS
|Overall length (mm)
|3230
|Overall width (mm)
|1700
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|3150 mm
|Total weight (kg)
|1760
|Exhaust
|Tyres
|6.00 x 16 Front, 12.4 x 28 Rear (13.6 x 28 – optional)
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Auto Hitch, Draw bar
ENGINE
TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor
TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 2500cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
- Horsepower: 41 to 45 HP
- Brakes: Sealed dry disc brakes
TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Price
Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.
TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|3
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|2500 cc
|Rated RPM
|2000
|Air cleaner
|Wet type
|HP Range
|41-45
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Sealed dry disc brakes
|Steering
|Mechanical Steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
|Lift capacity
|1450 kgf
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1500 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|6.00 x 16
|Fear
|13.6 x 28
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|3230 mm
|Overall width
|1700 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|3150 mm
|Total Weight
|1760 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Auto Hitch,Draw bar
TAFE 35 DI Tractor
TAFE 35 DI Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
- Cubic capacity: 2400cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
- Horsepower: 36 to 40 HP
- Brakes: Drum brake
TAFE 35 DI Tractor Price
Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.
TAFE 35 DI Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
|Cylinders
|3
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|2400 cc
|Rated RPM
|2000
|Air cleaner
|Wet type
|HP Range
|36-40
|Exhaust
|NA
|TRANSMISSION
|No. of speeds
|8 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Dual Clutch
|Brakes
|Drum brake (Sealed dry disc/ Wet disc – Optional)
|Steering
|Mechanical Steering
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
|Lift capacity
|1100 kg
|Type
|Live PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 RPM @1790 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|6.00 x 16
|Fear
|12.4 x 28
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|3010 mm
|Overall width
|1660 mm
|Turning circle radius (minimum)
|2800 mm
|Total Weight
|1600 kg
|Optional Accessories
|Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Auto Hitch,Draw bar
TAFE 30 DI Orchard PlusTractor
TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Quick Overview
- Engine:Simpson S217 Engine TIII A
- Cubic capacity: 1670cc
- Hydraulic System: Draft, Position and response control. Links fitted with Cat 1 & Cat 2 balls (Combi Ball)
- Horsepower: 30 HP
- Brakes: Internally expandable Mechanical type brakes
TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Price
Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.
TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Technical Specification
|ENGINE
|Type
|Simpson S217 Engine TIII A
|Cylinders
|2
|Cubic Capacity (cc)
|1670 cc
|Fuel Injection Pump
|Inline
|Air cleaner
|NA
|HP Range
|36-40
|Fuel Tank
|25Litres
|TRANSMISSION
|Type
|Sliding mesh
|No. of speeds
|6 Forward and 2 Reverse
|Clutch
|Single
|Brakes
|Internally expandable Mechanical type brakes
|Steering
|Manual Recirculating worm, ball and nut type
|HYDRAULICS & PTO
|Three point linkage and controls
|Draft, Position and response control. Links fitted with Cat 1 & Cat 2 balls (Combi Ball)
|Lifting capacity Lower link in Horizontal position
|1100 kg
|Type
|Live, shiftable Two speed PTO
|PTO Speed
|540 & 1000 rpm @ 1500 ERPM
|TIRE SIZE
|Front
|5.5 x 16
|Fear
|12.4 x 24
|Forward Speed @ rated rpm
|22.4 kmph
|DIMENSION & WEIGHT
|Overall length
|2800 mm
|Overall width
|1420 mm
|Overall height
|1380 mm
|Wheelbase
|1600 mm
|Min. ground clearance
|280
|Turning circle radius
|2500 min
|Total Weight
|1400 kg
|Minimum turning circle radius with brakes (mm)
|2500
Final Words
I wholeheartedly hope that you must like this post, and it is very useful for those people who want to search for All TAFE Tractors. If you have any query about this post, then please leave a comment in below the comment box. I will solve your problem solution as soon possible. Thanks for visiting our site.