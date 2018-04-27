leral.net | S'informer en temps réel
Accueil Politique Sports Télé People Audio
Vendredi 27 Avril 2018

Les mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 remis au Grand Théâtre présentés comme le "casse du siècle" : vrai ou faux?




Les mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 remis au Grand Théâtre présentés comme le "casse du siècle" : vrai ou faux?
De grandes suspicions de surfacturations sont en train d'être nourris à propos des mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 que le Président, Macky Sall a remis dernièrement, au Grand Théâtre National, aux producteurs sénégalais, pour un coût de 32 milliards de Francs CFA.

Ces équipements permettront d'aménager plus de 30 000 hectares dans la Vallée du Fleuve, pour répondre à l'ambition d'atteindre l'autosuffisance en riz d'ici l'année prochaine.
 
Selon certaines indiscrétions, ces mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 remis en grande pompe au Grand Théâtre coûteraient 700.000 roupies en Inde soit 5.600.000 CFA l'unité. Ils seraient ainsi facturés 32.000.000 CFA l'unité par TSE de Cheikh Amar au contribuable sénégalais. Certains spécialistes avancent aussi que le Sénégal aurait pu avoir au moins 5000 tracteurs pour le même montant et le même modèle. Manipulation ou vérité allez savoir.
En tout cas, il suffit d'aller sur google et de visionner ces links pour la vérification. : [http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#modal-content]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#modal-content ou [https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_1002_4WD_TractorPrice]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_1002_4WD_TractorPrice .

 

Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD In India

Price list of Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor in India. Find below the Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor prices across India. Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor price in major cities such as Chennai, Delhi,Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata and more.

Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD
 

Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD price is ₹ 7,00,000 across cities in India. Find below the link to see the price in your city

 Tafe and Massey Ferguson
 1002 4WD
[Get Onroad Price]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#modal-content
 
 

 

List of Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Price in India
 
 
  • [Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Price in Delhi]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-delhi/
 
 
 

* Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor price in India mentioned here may subject to changes. All manufacturer reserves the right to change the price of their own models without any notice.

 

Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD EMI
Ex-showroom Price of Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD : ₹ 7,00,000
Document Charges : NA
Processing Fee : ₹ 5,950
Months EMI Chart
12 ₹ 52,342 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
24 ₹ 27,731 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
36 ₹ 19,567 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
48 ₹ 15,513 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
60 ₹ 13,104 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
72 ₹ 11,517 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
84 ₹ 10,399 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
 

Les mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 remis au Grand Théâtre présentés comme le "casse du siècle" : vrai ou faux?

 

Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD In India

Price list of Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor in India. Find below the Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor prices across India. Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor price in major cities such as Chennai, Delhi,Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata and more.

Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD
 

Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD price is ₹ 7,00,000 across cities in India. Find below the link to see the price in your city

 Tafe and Massey Ferguson
 1002 4WD
[Get Onroad Price]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#modal-content
 
 

 

List of Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Price in India
 
 
  • [Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Price in Delhi]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-delhi/
 
 
 

* Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor price in India mentioned here may subject to changes. All manufacturer reserves the right to change the price of their own models without any notice.

 

Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD EMI
Ex-showroom Price of Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD : ₹ 7,00,000
Document Charges : NA
Processing Fee : ₹ 5,950
Months EMI Chart
12 ₹ 52,342 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
24 ₹ 27,731 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
36 ₹ 19,567 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
48 ₹ 15,513 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
60 ₹ 13,104 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
72 ₹ 11,517 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart
84 ₹ 10,399 [View Chart]url:http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#viewAdvChart

Tafe Tractor all model Information, Price In India, And Review

Posted on []url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/  by [zala suraj]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/author/53a3a2178b41b907/

Contents

  • [1 Tafe Tractors Specs Overview]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#Tafe_Tractors_Specs_Overview
  • [2                             TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#_______TAFE1002_4WD_Tractor
    • [2.1 TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_1002_4WD_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [2.2 TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_1002_4WD_TractorPrice
    • [2.3 TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_1002_4WD_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [3                            TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#_______TAFE_9502_4WD_Tractor
    • [3.1 TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_9502_4WD_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [3.2 TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_9502_4WD_TractorPrice
    • [3.3 TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_9502_4WD_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [4 TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_8502_2WD_Tractor
    • [4.1 TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_8502_2WD_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [4.2 TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_8502_2WD_TractorPrice
    • [4.3 TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_8502_2WD_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [5                             TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#_______TAFE_8502_4WD_Tractor
    • [5.1 TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_8502_4WD_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [5.2 TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_8502_4WD_TractorPrice
    • [5.3 TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_8502_4WD_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [6                               TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#_______TAFE_7502_4WD_Tractor
    • [6.1 TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_7502_4WD_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [6.2 TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_7502_4WD_TractorPrice
    • [6.3 TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_7502_4WD_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [7                                TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#________TAFE_7502_2WD_Tractor
    • [7.1 TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_7502_2WD_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [7.2 TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_7502_2WD_TractorPrice
    • [7.3 TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_7502_2WD_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [8                             TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#_______TAFE_5900_DI_4WD_Tractor
    • [8.1 TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5900_DI_4WD_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [8.2 TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5900_DI_4WD_TractorPrice
    • [8.3 TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5900_DI_4WD_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [9                             TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#_______TAFE_5900_DI_2WD_Tractor
    • [9.1 TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5900_DI_2WD_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [9.2 TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5900_DI_2WD_TractorPrice
    • [9.3 TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5900_DI_2WD_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [10                                 TAFE 5450 DI Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#________TAFE_5450_DI_Tractor
    • [10.1 TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5450_DI_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [10.2 TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5450_DI_TractorPrice
    • [10.3 TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_5450_DI_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [11                                    TAFE 45 DI Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#_________TAFE_45_DI_Tractor
    • [11.1 TAFE 45 DI Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_45_DI_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [11.2 TAFE 45 DI Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_45_DI_TractorPrice
    • [11.3 TAFE 45 DI Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_45_DI_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [12                       TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#______TAFE_241_DI_Mahashakti_Tractor
    • [12.1 TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_241_DI_Mahashakti_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [12.2 TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_241_DI_Mahashakti_TractorPrice
    • [12.3 TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_241_DI_Mahashakti_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [13                                TAFE 35 DI Tractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#________TAFE_35_DI_Tractor
    • [13.1 TAFE 35 DI Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_35_DI_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [13.2 TAFE 35 DI Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_35_DI_TractorPrice
    • [13.3 TAFE 35 DI Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_35_DI_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [14                         TAFE 30 DI Orchard PlusTractor]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#______TAFE_30_DI_Orchard_PlusTractor
    • [14.1 TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Quick Overview ]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_30_DI_Orchard_Plus_Tractor_Quick_Overview
    • [14.2 TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Price]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_30_DI_Orchard_Plus_TractorPrice
    • [14.3 TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Technical Specification]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_30_DI_Orchard_Plus_Tractor_TechnicalSpecification
  • [15  Final Words]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#Final_Words
    • [15.1 Related Posts]url:https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#Related_Posts

Tafe Tractors Specs Overview

Hello, Farmers!! How do you do? I Hope you alright.So Friends Today Here in this article, I am going to present the best TAFE Mini and Utility Tractors information such as Overview, Price list, Technical Specifications and Key Features.

That all kinds of information are genuine and reliable because our intention is to provide only reliable and perfect information for our site viewers. So friends are you excited for that, Ok let’s start it.     

Also Check: 

  • [Mahindra Tractors Price List]urlblank:https://tractorsinfo.com/mahindra-tractors-price-list-in-india-overview-specifications-review/
  • [Sonalika Tractors Price List]urlblank:https://tractorsinfo.com/sonalika-tractors-in-india-price-list-tractor-parts-information/
  • [John Deere Tractors Price List]urlblank:https://tractorsinfo.com/john-deere-all-latest-and-used-tractors-price-list-specs-review-performance/
  • [Eicher Tractors Price List]urlblank:https://tractorsinfo.com/eicher-tractor-all-model-information-price-list-in-india-specs/

                            TAFE 1002 4WD Tractortafe-1002-4wd-tractor

TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Turbo-Charged with intercooler, 4 Stroke
  • Cubic capacity: 4000cc
  • Hydraulic System: ADDC with separate response control lever
  • Horsepower: 100 HP
  • Brakes: Multi-disc Wet Brakes

TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Price

Price: Rs. 7,00,000 (Updated) 

TAFE 1002 4WD Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Turbo Charged with intercooler, 4 Stroke
Cylinders  4
Cubic Capacity (cc) 4000 cc
Air cleaner Dry Type
HP Range 100
Exhaust Vertical with under hood Muffler
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 12 Forward and 4 Reverse
Clutch Dual Dry Friction with Cerametalic Plate
Brakes Multi-disc Wet Brakes
Steering Hydrostatic Steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls ADDC with separate response control lever
PTO Speed 540 @1900 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 14.9 x 28
Fear  18.4 x 38
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  4195 mm
Overall width 2270 mm
Total Weight 4065 kg
 

                           TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor

tafe-9502-4wd-tractor

TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Turbo-Charged with intercooler, 4 Stroke
  • Cubic capacity: 4000cc
  • Hydraulic System: ADDC with separate response control lever
  • Horsepower: 90 HP
  • Brakes: Multi-disc Wet Brakes

TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Price

Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated)  

TAFE 9502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Turbo Charged with intercooler, 4 Stroke
Cylinders  4
Cubic Capacity (cc) 4000 cc
Air cleaner Dry Type
HP Range 90
Exhaust Vertical with under hood Muffler
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 12 Forward and 4 Reverse
Clutch Dual Dry Friction with Cerametalic Plate
Brakes Multi-disc Wet Brakes
Steering Hydrostatic Steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls ADDC with separate response control lever
PTO Speed 540 @1900 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 12.4 x 24
Fear  18.4 x 30
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  4225 mm
Overall width 2090 mm
Total Weight 3350 kg
 

TAFE 8502 2WD Tractortafe-8502-2wd-tractor

TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 4000cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
  • Horsepower: 81 to 85 HP
  • Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes

TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Price

Price: Rs. 7,00,000 (Updated)  

TAFE 8502 2WD Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 4
Cubic Capacity (cc) 4000 cc
Rated RPM 2200
Air cleaner Wet Type
HP Range 81 – 85
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Wet disc brakes
Steering Power steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
Lift capacity 2050kg
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1789 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 7.50 x 16
Fear  18.4 x 30
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  4040 mm
Overall width 2105 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 3750 mm
Total Weight 2720 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
 

                            TAFE 8502 4WD Tractortafe-8502-4wd-tractor

TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 4000cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
  • Horsepower: 81 to 85 HP
  • Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes

TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Price

Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated)  

TAFE 8502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 4
Cubic Capacity (cc) 4000 cc
Rated RPM 2200
Air cleaner Wet Type
HP Range 81 – 85
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Wet disc brakes
Steering Power steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
Lift capacity 2050kg
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1789 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 7.50 x 16
Fear  18.4 x 30
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  4040 mm
Overall width 2105 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 3750 mm
Total Weight 2720 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
 

                              TAFE 7502 4WD Tractortafe-7502-4wd-tractor

TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 4000cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
  • Horsepower: 71 to 75 HP
  • Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes

TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Price

Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated)  

TAFE 7502 4WD Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 4
Cubic Capacity (cc) 4000 cc
Rated RPM 2200
Air cleaner Wet Type
HP Range 71 – 75
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Wet disc brakes
Steering Power steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
Lift capacity 2050kg
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1790 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 1.2 x 24 Front (12.4 x 24 – optional)
Fear  16.9 x 30 Rear (18.4 x 30 – optional)
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  4105 mm
Overall width 2075 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 4400 mm
Total Weight 3130 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
 

                               TAFE 7502 2WD Tractortafe-7502-2wd-tractor

TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 4000cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
  • Horsepower: 71 to 75 HP
  • Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes

TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Price

Price: Rs. 7,00,000 (Updated) 

Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.

TAFE 7502 2WD Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 4
Cubic Capacity (cc) 4000 cc
Rated RPM 2200
Air cleaner Wet Type
HP Range 71 – 75
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Wet disc brakes
Steering Power steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
Lift capacity 2050kg
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1790 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 7.50 x 16
Fear  16.9 x 30
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  4040 mm
Overall width 2075 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 3600 mm
Total Weight 2770 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
 

                            TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractortafe-5900-di-4wd-tractor

TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 3300cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
  • Horsepower: 56 to 60 HP
  • Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes

TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Price

Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated) 

TAFE 5900 DI 4WD Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 4
Cubic Capacity (cc) 3300 cc
Air cleaner Wet Type
HP Range 56-60
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Wet disc brakes
Steering Power steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
Lift capacity 2050kg
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1790 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 9.50 x 24
Fear  16.9 x 28
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  4110 mm
Overall width 1865 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 3530 mm
Total Weight 2740 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Swinging drawbar
 

                            TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractortafe-9502-2wd-tractor

TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 3300cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
  • Horsepower: 56 to 60 HP
  • Brakes: Wet Disc Brakes

TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Price

Price: Rs. 10,00,000 (Updated) 

TAFE 5900 DI 2WD Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 4
Cubic Capacity (cc) 3300 cc
Air cleaner Wet Type
HP Range 56-60
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Wet disc brakes
Steering Power steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with Cat2
Lift capacity 2050kg
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1500 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 7.50 x 16
Fear  16.9 x 28
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  3600 mm
Overall width 1865 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 3300 mm
Total Weight 2430 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight
 

                                TAFE 5450 DI Tractortafe-5450-di-tractor

TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 2700cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
  • Horsepower: 51 to 55 HP
  • Brakes: Sealed dry disc brakes

TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Price

Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.

TAFE 5450 DI Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 3
Cubic Capacity (cc) 2700 cc
Rated RPM 2250
Air cleaner Wet Type
HP Range 51-55
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Sealed dry disc brakes
Steering Mechanical Steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
Lift capacity 1450 kgf (1700 kgf – optional)
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1500 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 6.00 x 16
Fear  14.9 x 28
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  3485 mm
Overall width 1740 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 2950 mm
Total Weight 2100 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Auto Hitch,Draw bar
 

                                   TAFE 45 DI Tractortafe-45-di-tractor

TAFE 45 DI Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 2500cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
  • Horsepower: 46 to 50 HP
  • Brakes: Drum Brake

TAFE 45 DI Tractor Price

Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.

TAFE 45 DI Tractor Technical Specification

ENGINE  
Engine Type Four stroke DI engine, water cooled
No.of Cylinders 3
Cubic capacity (cc) 2500
Air cleaner Wet type (Dry type – optional)
hp Range 46-50
Rated RPM 2250
TRANSMISSION  
Clutch Type Dual Clutch (Single clutch – optional)
Transmission Speed 8 Forward+2 Reverse
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1500 ERPM (540@1790 ERPM – Optional)
Brakes Type Drum Brake (Sealed dry disc/ Wet disc – Optional)
HYDRAULICS  
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
Max Lifting Capacity 1450 kgf
PTO Type Live PTO
Steering Type Mech. Steering (Power steering -optional)
DIMENSIONS  
Overall length (mm) 3230
Overall width (mm) 1700
Turning circle radius (minimum) 3150 mm
Total weight (kg) 1760
Exhaust  
Tyres 6.00 x 16 Front, 12.4 x 28 Rear (13.6 x 28 – optional)
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Auto Hitch, Draw bar
   

 ENGINE

                      TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractortafe-241-di-mahashakti-tractor

TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 2500cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
  • Horsepower: 41 to 45 HP
  • Brakes: Sealed dry disc brakes

TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Price

Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.

TAFE 241 DI Mahashakti Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 3
Cubic Capacity (cc) 2500 cc
Rated RPM 2000
Air cleaner Wet type
HP Range 41-45
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Sealed dry disc brakes
Steering Mechanical Steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
Lift capacity 1450 kgf
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1500 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 6.00 x 16
Fear  13.6 x 28
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  3230 mm
Overall width 1700 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 3150 mm
Total Weight 1760 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Auto Hitch,Draw bar
 

                               TAFE 35 DI Tractortafe-35-di-tractor

TAFE 35 DI Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
  • Cubic capacity: 2400cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
  • Horsepower: 36 to 40 HP
  • Brakes: Drum brake

TAFE 35 DI Tractor Price

Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.

TAFE 35 DI Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Four-stroke DI engine, water cooled
Cylinders 3
Cubic Capacity (cc) 2400 cc
Rated RPM 2000
Air cleaner Wet type
HP Range 36-40
Exhaust NA
TRANSMISSION
No. of speeds 8 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Dual Clutch
Brakes Drum brake (Sealed dry disc/ Wet disc – Optional)
Steering Mechanical Steering
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, position and response control, lower links with combi ball
Lift capacity 1100 kg
Type Live PTO
PTO Speed 540 RPM @1790 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 6.00 x 16
Fear  12.4 x 28
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  3010 mm
Overall width 1660 mm
Turning circle radius (minimum) 2800 mm
Total Weight 1600 kg
Optional Accessories Front weight, Rear wheel weight, Auto Hitch,Draw bar
 

                        TAFE 30 DI Orchard PlusTractortafe-30-di-orchard-plustractor

TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Quick Overview 

  • Engine:Simpson S217 Engine TIII A
  • Cubic capacity: 1670cc
  • Hydraulic System: Draft, Position and response control. Links fitted with Cat 1 & Cat 2 balls (Combi Ball)
  • Horsepower: 30 HP
  • Brakes: Internally expandable Mechanical type brakes

TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Price

Sorry Friends I have a No Genuine Price, So please contact us your nearest Dealer.

TAFE 30 DI Orchard Plus Tractor Technical Specification

 ENGINE
Type  Simpson S217 Engine TIII A
Cylinders 2
Cubic Capacity (cc) 1670 cc
Fuel Injection Pump Inline
Air cleaner NA
HP Range 36-40
Fuel Tank 25Litres
TRANSMISSION
Type Sliding mesh
No. of speeds 6 Forward and 2 Reverse
Clutch Single
Brakes Internally expandable Mechanical type brakes
Steering Manual Recirculating worm, ball and nut type
HYDRAULICS  & PTO
Three point linkage and controls Draft, Position and response control. Links fitted with Cat 1 & Cat 2 balls (Combi Ball)
Lifting capacity Lower link in Horizontal position 1100 kg
Type Live, shiftable Two speed PTO
PTO Speed 540 & 1000 rpm @ 1500 ERPM
TIRE SIZE
Front 5.5 x 16
Fear  12.4 x 24
Forward Speed @ rated rpm 22.4 kmph
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall length  2800 mm
Overall width 1420 mm
Overall height 1380 mm
Wheelbase 1600 mm
Min. ground clearance 280
Turning circle radius 2500 min
Total Weight 1400 kg
Minimum turning circle radius with brakes (mm) 2500
 

 Final Words

I wholeheartedly hope that you must like this post, and it is very useful for those people who want to search for All TAFE Tractors. If you have any query about this post, then please leave a comment in below the comment box. I will solve your problem solution as soon possible. Thanks for visiting our site.

La rédaction de leral.net