Les mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 remis au Grand Théâtre présentés comme le "casse du siècle" : vrai ou faux?





De grandes suspicions de surfacturations sont en train d'être nourris à propos des mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 que le Président, Macky Sall a remis dernièrement, au Grand Théâtre National, aux producteurs sénégalais, pour un coût de 32 milliards de Francs CFA.



Ces équipements permettront d'aménager plus de 30 000 hectares dans la Vallée du Fleuve, pour répondre à l'ambition d'atteindre l'autosuffisance en riz d'ici l'année prochaine.



Selon certaines indiscrétions, ces mille tracteurs SAFE 1002 remis en grande pompe au Grand Théâtre coûteraient 700.000 roupies en Inde soit 5.600.000 CFA l'unité. Ils seraient ainsi facturés 32.000.000 CFA l'unité par TSE de Cheikh Amar au contribuable sénégalais. Certains spécialistes avancent aussi que le Sénégal aurait pu avoir au moins 5000 tracteurs pour le même montant et le même modèle. Manipulation ou vérité allez savoir.

En tout cas, il suffit d'aller sur google et de visionner ces links pour la vérification. : http://www.vicky.in/tractors/tafe-and-massey-ferguson/1002-4wd/price-in-india/#modal-content ou https://tractorsinfo.com/tafe-tractor-all-model-information-price-in-india-and-review/#TAFE_1002_4WD_TractorPrice . Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD In India Price list of Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD Tractor in India. Tafe and Massey Ferguson 1002 4WD price is ₹ 7,00,000 across cities in India.

