Malika : « The senegalese governement hasn't told me yet why my husband Assane Diouf goes to jail"

Malika, the wife of the famous senegalese facebook’s activist, Assane Diouf has protest today Tuesday in Dakar in front of the embassy of the United States of America. She said the the senegalsese governement hasn't told her yet why her husband Assane Diouf is in jail.

