Medina Baye Residences Boutique Hotel & Spa: The Hidden Gem of the Religious City !

In the heart of the splendid Medina Baye, nestled between rich history and exquisite serenity, lies an unknown treasure promising a luxurious and memorable experience: Medina Baye Residences Boutique Hotel & Spa.



Imagine yourself immersed in the enchanting atmosphere of a place where the past meets the present with grace, where every corner reveals a fascinating story, and every moment evokes perfect harmony.

Medina Baye Residences Boutique Hotel & Spa is a haven of peace, where modern comfort and elegance blend with the traditional benevolence of the religious city. Whether you are an adventurous traveler seeking authenticity and new adventures, a lover of tranquility looking to rejuvenate, or a business traveler, our hotel meets all your expectations and more.



In our Deluxe rooms or elegantly decorated Penthouses, every detail has been carefully thought out for your ultimate comfort. Relax in our sumptuous spa, where revitalizing treatments and soothing massages transport you to a state of deep relaxation.



Savor the exquisite cuisine of our restaurant, where local flavors mingle with an international touch to create dishes as delicious as they are diverse on a rooftop offering a breathtaking view of the grand mosque of Medina Baye.



OUR ROOMS





The residence has 22 spacious and beautifully designed rooms, each with luxury fixtures and a heavenly bed. Each room also includes a complete kitchen. The residence has three penthouse units with two bedrooms, two baths, a garden tub in the master, and a salon with amazing views of the city or Grand Medina Mosque. Room service is also available for guests.



STANDARD DELUXE ROOM

Welcome to our Standard Deluxe Room, where luxury and comfort meet. Enjoy a peaceful night's sleep on our plush queen-sized bed, and wake up to the convenience of our in-room efficiency kitchen. Stay connected with our fast and reliable WiFi and enjoy a cozy night in with our in-room TV featuring Netflix. Our air-conditioned room ensures you remain cool and comfortable throughout your stay, and our daily housekeeping service ensures your space remains tidy and clean.



Occupancy: 2



Amenities:



Spacious apartment

Wireless T1 high speed internet & cable TV

En suite dining area

Ceramic tile baths

Large built-in closets

PENTHOUSE

Indulge in the ultimate luxury experience with our breathtaking penthouse suite. With two spacious bedrooms each featuring a plush queen-sized bed, and two stunning bathrooms including a master bathroom with a relaxing garden tub, this space is designed to provide ultimate comfort and relaxation. Unwind in our beautifully designed living room or prepare a delicious meal in our fully equipped kitchen. Take in the stunning views of Medina Baye from the privacy of your own balcony. Enjoy the latest movies or shows on our in-room TV featuring Netflix. Our daily housekeeping service ensures your space remains tidy and clean throughout your stay.



Occupancy: 4



Amenities:



Private balconies and patios overlooking courtyard

Garden bathtub in Master Bedroom

Spacious living room

Individually controlled heat & air conditioning

Ceiling fans

Medina Baye Residences Boutique Hotel & Spa - Where History Meets Luxury



Contact: 33-941-44-44

Email: medinabayeresidence@gmail.com

