Scam Alert: Negative Experience with Ar. Jeevan from JK Architecture or Shree aaiji Architect" Rédigé par leral.net le Vendredi 24 Novembre 2023 à 14:22 | | 0 commentaire(s)| We want to inform the public about an unfortunate experience with Ar. Jeevan, allegedly associated with the JK Architecture cabinet or Shree aaiji Architect. An individual who entered into an agreement for architectural services remotely at a price of $800 fell victim to a scam. Despite a 50% advance payment, Ar. Jeevan has not provided the agreed-upon deliverables and is now attempting to extort the victim for the remaining money.



The individual, eager to collaborate with Indian professionals, made contact with Ar. Jeevan through Instagram. An agreement was reached for a fixed amount of $800, which the victim paid via Western Union. However, since receiving the money, Ar. Jeevan has not provided the plot cutting plans or draft proposals. Worse still, he is engaging in extortion by demanding the remaining money without delivering the agreed-upon work.



Investigations have revealed that this practice is not isolated, and several companies worldwide have fallen victim to the same individual. A Senegalese individual is the latest victim of this orchestrated remote scam. Ar. Jeevan has also been reluctant to provide reliable information about his workplace, adding to suspicions regarding his professional integrity.



It is worth noting that when asked for identification, Ar. Jeevan sends a fake driver's license. Attached is the fake driver's license along with his phone number: +91 90395 22049.



Er. Jivan kag JK Architecture add. 28 shree nagar main,

palasiya,indore, Madhya Pradesh (INDIA) 452001





We issue a warning to the professional community and the general public not to trust Ar. Jeevan from the JK Architecture cabinet or Shree aaiji Architect. The proof of transactions and the fake driver's license is provided to raise awareness and protect others from such scams. Stay vigilant and thoroughly verify backgrounds before engaging in transactions with unknown professionals, especially remotely.

शीर्षक: "धांधली चेतावनी: JK आर्किटेक्चर या श्री आईजी आर्किटेक्ट के साथ आर. जीवन के साथ नकारात्मक अनुभव"

हम जनता को आर. जीवन के साथ एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण अनुभव के बारे में सूचित करना चाहते हैं, जो अनुमानत: JK आर्किटेक्चर कैबिनेट या श्री आईजी आर्किटेक्ट से जुड़ा हुआ है। एक व्यक्ति ने एक साकारात्मक सौदे की समझदारी की थी जिसमें 800 डॉलर की दूरस्थ आर्किटेक्चर सेवाओं के लिए एक समझौते पर हुआ था, उसने एक धोखाधड़ी का शिकार हो गया। 50% की अग्रिम भुगतान के बावजूद, आर. जीवन ने समझौते की प्रतिबद्धियों को प्रदान नहीं किया है और अब विक्टिम से शेष धन के लिए धमकी देने का प्रयास कर रहा है।



व्यक्ति, भारतीय पेशेवरों के साथ सहयोग करने के इच्छुक, ने Instagram के माध्यम से आर. जीवन से संपर्क किया। 800 डॉलर के एक निर्दिष्ट राशि के लिए एक समझौता हुआ, जिसे विक्टिम ने वेस्टर्न यूनियन के माध्यम से भुगतान किया। हालांकि, धन प्राप्त करने के बाद से, आर. जीवन ने कटौती के योजनाएँ या उपायोग के प्रस्ताव नहीं प्रदान किए हैं। और भी बुरा, उन्होंने चंटेज़ करने का प्रयास किया है जिसमें विक्टिम से शेष धन की मांग कर रहे हैं बिना समझौते के काम प्रदान किए।



जांचों ने यह बताया है कि यह अभ्यास अकेला नहीं है और दुनियाभर में कई कंपनियों को इसी व्यक्ति के शिकार बनाया गया है। एक सेनेगली व्यक्ति इस दूरस्थ मोमबत्ती क



