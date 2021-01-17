Leral.net - S'informer en temps réel

A nice dive into Kelly Thans’ world

Rédigé par leral.net le Dimanche 17 Janvier 2021 à 10:00 | | 0 commentaire(s)|

Do you think that life under lockdown is tasteless? Try Vocal Life of a Kelly for a change! This young singer from the Netherlands certainly knows how to deal with emotions and the madness of this world. Behind the scenes and the dark, a light. Let’s go girls.
A nice dive into Kelly Thans’ world
E.V. Hello Kelly, can you tell me about you please?

K.T. Hi Elise! I’m from the Netherlands actually! Specifically, from the South-West part. I grew up living in a small village. I already started singing when...



Source : https://www.podcastjournal.net/A-nice-dive-into-Ke...


Des millions, des terrains offerts à Pape Bouba, abandon de poste: L'oncle du policer radié dément: "Il n'a reçu aucun franc. le chargé de com de Antoine Diome est mal informé..."

Des millions, des terrains offerts à Pape Bouba, abandon de poste: L'oncle du policer radié dément: "Il n'a reçu aucun franc. le chargé de com de Antoine Diome est mal informé..."
Elhadji Dia l'oncle de Pape Bouba Diallo du nom du policier radié pour s'être agenouillé devant son...
Lire la suite

Il fait le buzz: Plus de 20 millions FCfa, une voiture, 2 terrains...offerts à Pape Bouba Diallo Il fait le buzz: Plus de 20 millions FCfa, une voiture, 2 terrains...offerts à Pape Bouba Diallo

Femmes valeureuses du Sénégal: Aline Sitoe Diatta, la prêtresse de Kabrousse ( 1920-1944) Femmes valeureuses du Sénégal: Aline Sitoe Diatta, la prêtresse de Kabrousse ( 1920-1944)

Femmes valeureuses du Sénégal: A la découverte de Linguère Ndatté Yalla Mbodj, la diplomate du Waalo (1810-1860) Femmes valeureuses du Sénégal: A la découverte de Linguère Ndatté Yalla Mbodj, la diplomate du Waalo (1810-1860)

Bras de fer avec Diop Iseg: Aissatou Seydi brise le silencce: "Nous étions très complices, raison pour laquelle nous avions des comptes communs..." Bras de fer avec Diop Iseg: Aissatou Seydi brise le silencce: "Nous étions très complices, raison pour laquelle nous avions des comptes communs..."

Emission « Il fait le Buzz » : la disparition de Pape Bouba Diop, fait marquant de la semaine

Emission « Il fait le Buzz » : la disparition de Pape Bouba Diop, fait marquant de la semaine
L’émission hebdomadaire « Il fait le Buzz » de Leral Tv est cette semaine marquée par la...

Toussaint Manga invite le Ministre Moustapha Diop, à mettre en place une industrie pharmaceutique Toussaint Manga invite le Ministre Moustapha Diop, à mettre en place une industrie pharmaceutique

Selon le Député Moustapha Guirassy, le Sénégal a "une économie complètement extravertie" Selon le Député Moustapha Guirassy, le Sénégal a "une économie complètement extravertie"

Vote du budget : Mame Diarra Fam salue le travail de Ndèye Saly Diop Dieng et l’oriente aussi vers la Diaspora Vote du budget : Mame Diarra Fam salue le travail de Ndèye Saly Diop Dieng et l’oriente aussi vers la Diaspora

Ses sorties récentes ravivées: Aliou Dembourou Sow en guise de réponse, remonte le cours de l’histoire, de Seydina Alioune à sa lignée Ses sorties récentes ravivées: Aliou Dembourou Sow en guise de réponse, remonte le cours de l’histoire, de Seydina Alioune à sa lignée