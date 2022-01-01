Leral.net - S'informer en temps réel

Rentrée de Septembre 2022 - Dakar American University of Science & Technology (DAUST)

Rédigé par leral.net le Lundi 15 Août 2022 à 18:12 commentaire(s)|

Vous êtes bacheliers, issus des séries S, T, L, G ou équivalent du BAC (high school diploma, IB, ect), vous pouvez dès maintenant vous inscrire à Dakar American University of Science and Technology (DAUST) pour la rentrée de Septembre 2022 (FALL)

Postuler ici 👉 : www.daust.org/apply

DAUST - Dakar American University Of Science and Technology
Telephone : 77 488 25 15
Géolocalisation: https://goo.gl/maps/i3KnSwnBd1qMPn1K9

Si vous avez des questions, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter par :

Email : info@daust.org ou admissions@daust.org
Téléphone/WhatsApp : +221 78 128 44 58

Veuillez visiter le site Web à ce lien : https://daust.org

Suivez toute notre actualité sur nos réseaux sociaux :

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/school/daust...
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DAUSTOfficial
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/daust.offic...
Twitter : https://twitter.com/daustofficial

Bakhaw dévoile son nouveau single 'Lalaké"

Bakhaw dévoile son nouveau single 'Lalaké"
Lire la suite

Serena Williams ou la difficulté de concilier maternité et carrière sportive Serena Williams ou la difficulté de concilier maternité et carrière sportive

Danger sur la route de l'aéroport LSS: Baba Tandian alerte... Danger sur la route de l'aéroport LSS: Baba Tandian alerte...

Vacances au Sénégal : Gilles Verdez avec sa compagne Fatou, l’image qui déplaît fortement en France Vacances au Sénégal : Gilles Verdez avec sa compagne Fatou, l’image qui déplaît fortement en France

Sourions un peu « Tadiabone » : explications sur la chanson de la « Tamkharite » avec les vraies paroles… Sourions un peu « Tadiabone » : explications sur la chanson de la « Tamkharite » avec les vraies paroles…

Thiès : Malèye Diop défie Birame Soulèye Diop de Yewwi dans le même centre de vote

Thiès : Malèye Diop défie Birame Soulèye Diop de Yewwi dans le même centre de vote
Malèye Diop défie Birame Soulèye Diop à Thiès Nord et promet la victoire de BBY. En effet, il...

Aéroport Saint-Louis - Sénégal ( ARCHITECTURE DE BASE ) Aéroport Saint-Louis - Sénégal ( ARCHITECTURE DE BASE )

Mansour Faye à Macky Sall : "Saint-Louis sera éternellement reconnaissante à votre égard" Mansour Faye à Macky Sall : "Saint-Louis sera éternellement reconnaissante à votre égard"

Pape Djibril Fall répond aux Pro Sonko ... Pape Djibril Fall répond aux Pro Sonko ...

Lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée (CTO) Lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée (CTO)

Leral Titre de votre page