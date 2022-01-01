Rentrée de Septembre 2022 - Dakar American University of Science & Technology (DAUST)

Vous êtes bacheliers, issus des séries S, T, L, G ou équivalent du BAC (high school diploma, IB, ect), vous pouvez dès maintenant vous inscrire à Dakar American University of Science and Technology (DAUST) pour la rentrée de Septembre 2022 (FALL)
Postuler ici 👉 : www.daust.org/apply
DAUST - Dakar American University Of Science and Technology
Telephone : 77 488 25 15
Géolocalisation: https://goo.gl/maps/i3KnSwnBd1qMPn1K9
Si vous avez des questions, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter par :
Email : info@daust.org ou admissions@daust.org
Téléphone/WhatsApp : +221 78 128 44 58
Veuillez visiter le site Web à ce lien : https://daust.org
Suivez toute notre actualité sur nos réseaux sociaux :
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/school/daust...
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DAUSTOfficial
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/daust.offic...
Twitter : https://twitter.com/daustofficial
Postuler ici 👉 : www.daust.org/apply
DAUST - Dakar American University Of Science and Technology
Telephone : 77 488 25 15
Géolocalisation: https://goo.gl/maps/i3KnSwnBd1qMPn1K9
Si vous avez des questions, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter par :
Email : info@daust.org ou admissions@daust.org
Téléphone/WhatsApp : +221 78 128 44 58
Veuillez visiter le site Web à ce lien : https://daust.org
Suivez toute notre actualité sur nos réseaux sociaux :
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/school/daust...
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DAUSTOfficial
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/daust.offic...
Twitter : https://twitter.com/daustofficial