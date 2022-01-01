Rentrée de Septembre 2022 - Dakar American University of Science & Technology (DAUST) Rédigé par leral.net le Lundi 15 Août 2022 à 18:12 commentaire(s)|

Vous êtes bacheliers, issus des séries S, T, L, G ou équivalent du BAC (high school diploma, IB, ect), vous pouvez dès maintenant vous inscrire à Dakar American University of Science and Technology (DAUST) pour la rentrée de Septembre 2022 (FALL)



Postuler ici 👉 : www.daust.org/apply



DAUST - Dakar American University Of Science and Technology

Telephone : 77 488 25 15

Géolocalisation: https://goo.gl/maps/i3KnSwnBd1qMPn1K9



Si vous avez des questions, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter par :



Email : info@daust.org ou admissions@daust.org

Téléphone/WhatsApp : +221 78 128 44 58



Veuillez visiter le site Web à ce lien : https://daust.org



